Karisma, Margaritaville Develops New Hotel Brand, St. Somewhere

Karisma Hotels & Resorts and Margaritaville have announced plans to launch their newest boutique hotel collection: St. Somewhere. This latest addition marks the second elevated concept developed by Karisma Hotels & Resorts and Margaritaville, complementing the Margaritaville Island Reserve Resort brand, which debuted in Riviera Cancun in 2020.

The first St. Somewhere resort is slated to launch in fall 2021 in Punta Coco Beach on Isla Holbox, with additional properties to be announced at a later date. Designed to appeal to both couples and families, St. Somewhere will encompass the “laid-back, escapist lifestyle” that guests of Margaritaville can expect, with yacht-inspired architecture. With the first resort set to launch in Isla Holbox, a small island north of the Yucatan Peninsula between the Caribbean Sea and Gulf of Mexico, guests will be able to experience life by the sea in a tranquil, private club setting.

Karisma Hotels & Resorts and Margaritaville joined ownership and development group, Desarrollos Hacienda Puerta Azul, to bring this resort to life due to their “market-leading and outstanding reputation of top-quality service and innovation of new guest experiences,” the companies said in a press release.

This is the second collaboration between the brands, following the launch of Margaritaville Island Reserve by Karisma, an all-inclusive resort brand. After the brand’s debut in Cancun, Karisma said it expects to open other Margaritaville Island Reserve by Karisma properties in Mexico’s Riviera Maya, Jamaica, and Cap Cana in the Dominican Republic, among other destinations in Latin America and the Caribbean.

