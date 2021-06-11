Mexican Caribbean Continues Rebound One Year After Reopening

This week, the Mexican Caribbean celebrates one year of reopening to tourism after the health crisis caused by coronavirus, which forced a stop to a large part of the activities worldwide, tourism included. In June 2020, the Cancun International Airport registered only 32 operations—half of which were arrivals (12 national and four international). One year later, however, and there is a record of 470 operations—of which, 235 are arrivals (82 national and 153 international).

Regarding hotel occupancy, there was an average of 2.5 percent in the Riviera Maya during May 2020, and 5.69 percent in the Cancun and Puerto Morelos Hotel Zone for the same period. In May 2021, the Riviera Maya reports an average of 53.3 percent hotel occupancy and Cancun, Puerto Morelos and Isla Mujeres reported an average of 58 percent.

The Mexican Caribbean “Clean & Safe Check Certification," developed by the Quintana Roo tourism secretariat, allowed tourist companies to adapt the necessary measures that included a change in hygiene habits such as the application of alcohol gel and the use of face masks and social distancing, to reduce the risk of virus transmission between people, in addition to a “State Epidemiological Traffic Light,” which determines the allowed capacity by activity and segment. These actions, taken by the government of Quintana Roo and carried out by the private sector and the citizens, as well as the declaration of tourism as an essential activity by Governor Carlos Joaquín, allowed for the Mexican Caribbean destinations to start welcoming visitors in June 2020.

"A year has passed, and it is a great satisfaction to witness that the combined effort of businessmen, workers and the government has resulted in the great tourism recovery that the state of Quintana Roo has experienced," said Darío Flota Ocampo, general director of the Quintana Roo Tourism Board (QRTB).

For its part, the QRTB implemented tourism promotion strategies through the Mexican Caribbean campaign, including “The Best of Two Worlds,” which developed specific actions for the segments of vacation rentals, golf, wellness and meetings tourism. In addition, the QRTB held virtual seminars with travel advisors from May to December 2020 and into this year, along with meetings with airline representatives and tour operators, participated in virtual fairs and focused several efforts on promoting the destinations of the Mexican Caribbean worldwide.

According to information from the Strategic Planning Directorate of the QRTB, in the year since the beginning of the tourism reactivation, over 7 million passengers have visited Quintana Roo and, thanks to the strategies, actions and measures carried out during the tourism recovery, it estimates the arrival of another 6 million passengers in the next six months of 2021.

Visit www.mexicancaribbean.travel.

Related Stories

Riviera Maya on the Rise, Say Tour Operators

Visit Mexico Opens First International Office in New York City

Phish to Host Fifth Concert Vacation at Moon Palace Cancún

Wyndham Debuts Newest Brand, Registry Collection Hotels