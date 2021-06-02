Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Debuts Newest Brand, Registry Collection Hotels

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, the world’s largest hotel franchising company with over 8,900 hotels across nearly 95 countries, has unveiled its 21st brand, Registry Collection Hotels, adding a luxury offering to the upper end of the company’s brand portfolio.

The launch of Registry Collection Hotels comes at a time when a growing number of independent luxury hotel owners are seeking out proven and established partners to help them recover from the challenges of the global pandemic, according to Wyndham. Registry Collection Hotels allows these owners to maintain their independence and brand individuality while tapping into the global scale of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts along with its Wyndham Rewards loyalty program.

The hallmark of Registry Collection Hotels, Wyndham says, “is the allure of their unmistakable individuality, elevated by thoughtful design and world-class service.”

Registry Collection Hotels debuts with the brand’s flagship resort, the 144-room, all-suite Grand Residences Riviera Cancun. Located on a white sand beach outside the fishing village of Puerto Morelos, the secluded resort features spacious and inviting Hacienda-style accommodations, BVLGARI bath products and such amenities as an oceanfront infinity pool, full-service spa, gym, kids club and three gourmet restaurants. The resort is owned and managed by affiliates of the Royal Resorts group of companies.

Guests of Grand Residences Riviera Cancun enjoy complimentary private premium airport transportation and can partake in a wide variety of on- and off-site activities, including cooking and mixology classes, yoga, snorkeling, bike tours, fishing charters, catamaran cruises and more.

For more information, visit www.registrycollectionhotels.com.

