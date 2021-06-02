Paradisus by Meliá Shares Updates For Two Punta Cana Properties

On June 5, Paradisus by Meliá will be reopening Paradisus Palma Real. Also, on June 15, the brand’s property formerly known as The Grand Reserve at Paradisus Palma Real will officially launch as Paradisus Grand Cana.

Paradisus Palma Real, located on Playa Bávaro, is a beachfront property with 784 oversized suites, nine restaurants serving a variety of cuisines, specialized treatments at YHI Spa, 27-hole golf course at Cocotal Country Club and more. Paradisus Grand Cana, formerly known as The Grand Reserve, will continue to be a resort focused on multi-generational vacation experiences, with luxury services, a myriad of entertainment and 432 suites. Both properties will be home to The Reserve, the recently relaunched concept from Paradisus by Meliá. Guests at Paradisus Palma Real will have a choice between two options: The Reserve (190 suites) and The Reserve Adults Only (146 suites). At the new Paradisus Grand Cana, The Reserve will include 108 swim-up suites and Mangu, a tropical restaurant serving breakfast and dinner, exclusive to guests of The Reserve.

Guests who book The Reserve can experience specialized concierge service, including private check-in and check-out, custom turndown service, individual assistance with priority reservations for activities and restaurants, private pool and beach club access, and access to special curated events throughout the resort, such as culinary events and glamping on the beach. The Reserve offers both adults-only and family-friendly options. Adults have access to areas within each resort solely for adults, including an exclusive restaurant, lounge for check in and check out, pool and beach areas.

In May 2020, Meliá Hotels International launched “Stay Safe with Meliá.” The company has partnered with Bureau Veritas to ensure its hotels are achieving the highest standards in the management of preventative measures to combat COVID-19. Safety measures include temperature checks of all guests upon arrival, special COVID-19 amenities kits with a mask, gloves and hydroalcoholic gel, and strictly enforcing social distancing at restaurants, pools and entertainment activities.

