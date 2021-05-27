The Hoxton to Open Five New Hotels in Europe by 2023

The Hoxton is adding five more properties in Europe to its portfolio, with hotels set to open in Barcelona, Berlin, Brussels, Shepherd’s Bush (London) and Vienna over the course of 2022 and 2023.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Hoxton, Barcelona – Opening Spring 2022

The Hoxton, Barcelona will have 240 light and airy bedrooms; a sprawling ground floor restaurant, bar and terrace; a shaded rooftop taqueria and pool; an events space in the basement that will host local cultural programming; and The Apartment, the brand’s multi-functional meeting and events space. Among the bedrooms, all designed by Ennismore Design Studio, will be a new “Homey” category, in which larger rooms will have their own lounge space and kitchenette—a new concept for The Hoxton—offering something different for its guests and focusing on the longer-stay market. The Hoxton, Barcelona will be located in the Poblenou neighborhood, a traditionally Catalan area, which has evolved in recent years into one of the city’s most exciting districts, thanks to a thriving tech and design scene. The barrio is dotted with craft breweries, concept stores, design schools and eclectic markets. As for the city’s main sights, guests will be just 20 minutes from the famous Sagrada Familia and 20 minutes from the beach.

The Hoxton, Berlin – Opening Summer 2022

The Hoxton, Berlin will be located in Charlottenburg in West Berlin, a neighborhood known for its great food and eclectic cuisines, and just a few minutes from the popular Kurfürstendamm (Ku’damm) shopping area. The Hoxton will be located in a former hotel, which Ennismore Design Studio will be transforming, taking inspiration from the neighborhood and local scene, to create an exciting and authentic addition to this elegant part of the city. The Hoxton, Berlin will have 239 rooms in varying sizes; an open lobby, bar and restaurant; and The Apartment meeting and events space.

The Hoxton, Brussels – Opening Summer 2022

Occupying a brutalist-style tower building and the former European headquarters of IBM, The Hoxton, Brussels will have 198 ‘70s-inspired rooms; a double-height lobby, bar and restaurant; a rooftop bar/terrace; and The Apartment meeting and events space. The Hoxton, Brussels is located north of the city center, close to the Botanical Garden and the Northern Business District, and within walking distance of Grand Place. The building will also be home to Working From_, The Hoxton’s coworking brand (which currently has locations in Southwark, London, and Chicago). In Brussels, Working From_ will occupy five floors of the building, with open desks, studios, breakout spaces and communal pantries on each floor.

The Hoxton, Shepherd’s Bush – Opening Winter 2022

The Hoxton, Shepherd’s Bush will come as the fourth Hoxton in its hometown of London and marks the first time heading west for the East London-born brand. The hotel will be located on Shepherd’s Bush Green, in the heart of the neighborhood, well-placed near White City and Portobello Road, and with great transport links for exploring London. The Hoxton, Shepherd’s Bush will have 237 rooms of various sizes, including an all new “Hideout” category; a central bar and open lobby with laidback and eclectic vintage seating; a retro pastel restaurant, terrace and courtyard; a retail space; and The Apartment meeting and events space. Local art and design collaborations throughout the hotel celebrate the area’s creative neighbors, as well as giving them a place to meet and hang out.

The Hoxton, Vienna – Opening Spring 2023

The Hoxton, Vienna will be located in Stadtpark in a 1950s modernist building, which was the former headquarters of Austria’s Chamber of Commerce. This history will be reflected in the design, with Ennismore Design Studio working to restore and reclaim original features of the building, incorporating inspiration from its past and local streets into the design process. The hotel will have 196 bedrooms, a spacious lobby and coffee bar; a restaurant and terrace; rooftop bar and pool; a basement speakeasy; and The Apartment meeting and events space. It will also be home to events auditorium, which is a first for The Hoxton and will be a new home for live entertainment in Vienna.

Visit https://thehoxton.com.

