IL Tornabuoni in Florence Announces September Opening, Names GM

IL Tornabuoni, a new luxury property by AG Hotels, will open September 1, 2021 in Florence, Italy. Located along Via Tornabuoni in the historic 12th-century Palazzo Minerbetti, the hotel will offer 62 rooms and suites in the heart of Renaissance Florence.

In addition, Roberto Russo has been named general manager of the property. With more than 20 years of experience working in lifestyle hotels, residential and boutique properties, co-living and co-working projects, Russo has overseen several openings of new innovative concepts and brands, both in Italy and abroad. ‎A native of Puglia, his background includes working with Rome's Aleph Hotel, Hoxton hotels in London and Hotel 1888 in Sydney, as well as directing the opening and management of new projects in the co-living and co-working sectors in London.‎

Steps from the historic Ponte Vecchio and Arno River, IL Tornabuoni’s interiors are designed by Milan-based architect Andrea Auletta. Each of IL Tornabuoni’s five floors are designed with a distinct color scheme as a nod to the Renaissance period. The wallpaper for each room and suite was custom designed by Auletta with fabrics including silk, velvet and wool used for the furnishings. Most rooms and suites provide two double beds for guests; many suites offer views of the Duomo, Santa Maria del Fiore and the famous Cupola del Brunelleschi or the Arno River and Il Ponte Vecchio.

Guests of IL Tornabuoni have access to three dining establishments. IL Magnifico Restaurant & Bistrot, situated on the ground floor, is a tribute to Tuscan gastronomic traditions with executive chef Massimiliano Mandozzi at the helm. Chef Mandozzi and his team will focus on local and seasonal ingredients for IL Magnifico’s ever-evolving menus, with a strong emphasis on vegetables, including the cavolo nero (Tuscan black kale), legumes such as native cannellini beans, and local meats including as Sienese maialino (pork) and Chianina (Tuscan cattle breed).

IL Tornabuoni’s Trinita Suite // Photo courtesy of AG Group

IL Tornabuoni’s Lucie Gourmet rooftop restaurant opens up onto the Butterfly Terrace overlooking Santa Maria Novella, San Frediano, the Ognissanti Church and others in Florence's Renaissance skyline. Guests can enjoy lunch or an aperitivo, as well as signature cocktails and refined dishes. IL Magnifico Café & Champagne Bar, located on the main floor, serves bubbles from Italian and French maisons.

Guests can also enjoy signature experiences like Champagne Afternoon Tea, Seven PM Sabrage ritual, L’A Friday Aperitivo, IL Magnifico Saturday Brunch, and sweets at The Temptation Room at IL Magnifico. Additionally, IL Tornabuoni aims to organize celebrations in the Cave wine cellar. Tucked away in the heart of Florence, the Cave’s staff can curate a special menu of wines and champagne, along with guided wine tastings for guests and small groups.

Owned by AG Group, IL Tornabuoni is part of the AG Hotels collection, a portfolio created in 201,1 which includes eleven four- and five-star boutique hotels in Florence and Rome. AG Group touts itself ass Italy’s first Italian-owned and operated hospitality group, led by president Andrea Girolami. AG Group’s plans for the future include the addition of more luxury hotels to expand the AG Hotels portfolio.

For more information, visit www.iltornabuonihotel.it.

