AG Group Launches Global Sales Network for Travel Trade

AG Group has announced the launch of Enchanting Italy, a network of global sales ambassadors who will promote AG Group’s AG Hotels collection, hotels within its AG Hotel Consulting portfolio and its DMC services, AG Boutique Journey. With a group of representatives located across four continents, each Enchanting Italy ambassador has been selected according to market segment: Leisure, business, events, wedding, destination marketing, entertainment, FIT and groups. The endeavor is designed to provide exclusive services and benefits to travel agencies and travel advisors who register and join the program.

The Enchanting Italy initiative allows for the organization and promotion of sales with an on-the-ground sales team, which will promote AG Group’s 11 four- and five-star hotels, as well as over 30 four and five-star hotels that AG Consulting manages and partners with in central Italy.

Andrea Girolami, founder and president of AG Group, said in a press announcement: “Today, we offer ourselves to the vast audience of hoteliers, travel agents and tour operators with this new and exclusive range of products. To support them, share our know-how, and offer them the best for a restart that will be a driving force for wealth and growth.

Global sales ambassadors will organize monthly sales calls and webinars, host luxury events, arrange product launches, design sales blitzes, organize educational and advisor FAM trips, attend international trade fairs and keep registered members updated with newsletters and statistical support for customer research.

AG Group was formed in June 2019 by Girolami, who has over 20 years’ experience in tourism and hospitality. The formation of the AG Group brand was a merger between incoming tourism companies that Girolami had previously created and directed; these included RSI Italy, a DMC now known as AG Boutique Journey; MAG Hotels, a portfolio of four-star boutique hotels in Rome’s city center now known as AG Hotels; Italy Hotels Collection, a hotel consulting and revenue management firm now known as AG Hotel Consulting; Diana’s Place, a chain of gourmet bistros now known as AG Foodies, as well as a novice collection of luxury retreats for the elderly.

For more information on AG Group Italy, visit www.aggroupitaly.it.

