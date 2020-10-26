Bettoja Hotels Adds Fourth Hotel in Rome to Collection

Bettoja Hotels has announced the expansion of its hotel collection to include Hotel Nord Nuova Roma.

The hotel collection now consists of the four-starand the new addition of the three-Star Hotel Nord Nuova Roma. This expansion further diversifies their portfolio, embracing different standards of service and types of guests.

The Hotel Nord Nuova Roma is based in a historic building from the early 1900s, designed by the architect Loreti, who also designed sister property Hotel Mediterraneo. Located in the heart of Rome, Hotel Nord Nuova Roma sports a renewed design with elegant interiors. The refurbishment included the introduction of a contemporary style throughout the breakfast rooms, bar and restaurant and a new kitchen.

The Hotel Nord Nuova Roma is located between Rome Termini Station, Piazza della Repubblica and the Museums of the Baths of Diocletian and Palazzo Massimo. The hotel has 153 rooms, suitable for both business and leisure travelers, and three meeting rooms with modern design and technology. The setting is complimented by the roof garden, La Limonaia, boasting a panoramic view of the Terme di Diocleziano. Here, guests can enjoy aperitifs or cocktails and light lunches. Bonus: The recent roofing of the bar area allows it to be used even in the winter.

The Bettoja flagship property, Hotel Mediterraneo, was designed in 1938 by the architect Loreti, and has recently been restored in collaboration with the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage. The restorations began in 2018 and recently concluded with the Mosaic Room, highlighted by the "Medieval Hunt" by Franco d'Urso, a mosaic based on a sketch by the painter Achille Capizzano.

In addition, this year, Hotel Massimo D’Azeglio will begin the construction of its new Deluxe rooms.

