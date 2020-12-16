Wyndham Completes Rollout of Mobile Check-in to 6,000 Hotels in North America

by Matt Turner
Wyndham App
(Wyndham Hotels & Resorts)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has completed the rollout of mobile check-in and checkout to nearly 6,000 economy and midscale hotels in North America. In all, the company has approximately 9,000 hotels across 90 countries. The milestone, which comes just months after Wyndham first announced the initiative, makes Wyndham the first major hotel company to offer mobile check-in and checkout at scale across the economy and midscale segments, according to the company.

"Today's travelers expect streamlined, low-contact experiences and are seeking established brands that can deliver,” said Jessica Davidson, senior vice president, digital, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, in a press statement.

Wyndham first announced its new mobile app in late September and has seen sizable growth in downloads and engagement since launch. Ratings have also increased to 4.6 out of 5 in the Apple App store and 4.7 out of 5 in the Google Play store. In addition to mobile check-in and checkout, the app offers in-stay features, personalized experiences, Wyndham Rewards account management, gamification and more. Users can also take advantage of features like Lightning Book, which makes it easy to book the nearest Wyndham hotel for the night in as a few as three taps.

Wyndham's new mobile app is available for iOS and Android devices. Combined with the recent launch of a new customer data platform, the app builds upon the foundation of a broader, multi-year digital transformation at Wyndham.

To learn more about the mobile app, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com.

