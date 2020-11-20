Travel Experts Debuts New Website to Drive Business to Advisors

Travel Experts has launched a new website designed to help affiliated advisors generate new customers and increase sales from existing clients. The site, www.Travel-Xperts.com, opens with a Home Page that provides an easy link to help potential clients find a travel advisor.

Heather McIntyre, manager, technology and finance for Travel Experts, said in a press announcement: "We designed our new site primarily to help our existing independent contractors that are already affiliated with us and, therefore, feature profiles of all of them on the website for consumers to choose and include contact information.”

She added that this feature has drawn plenty of interest among other travel advisors looking to join the network.

The Home Page also has links to hotels, cruises and tours, each with an outline of the benefits of booking through Virtuoso, the luxury network in which all Travel Experts advisors are automatically members. There also is a link for independent travel advisors to “Join the Team” and apply for affiliation with Travel Experts.

The site also promotes to the consumer the fact that Travel Experts provides an "Extensive variety of specialists who can satisfy all types of travel needs, including vacation planning, family adventure, group and incentive travel, religious travel and corporate travel management."

A team of marketing specialists, according to Travel Experts, reviewed the new website and found the site is easy to navigate with buttons on the top and has a “very clean, crisp” layout and easy-to-read font. The specialists also noted that contact information was clear in the footer, the call-to-action buttons are great and the site highlights the benefits of being part of the Virtuoso network.

