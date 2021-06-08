Phish to Host Fifth Concert Vacation at Moon Palace Cancún

Phish will return to Mexico February 24-27, 2022 for its fifth “Phish: Riviera Maya” concert vacation. The all-inclusive event, presented in partnership with CID Presents and On Location, will see Phish performing for four nights on the beach, including a welcome set on Thursday night and a special early evening start time on Sunday.

All-inclusive “Phish: Riviera Maya” packages will go on sale to the public June 9tat 1 p.m. ET via www.phishrivieramaya.com. Previous “Phish: Riviera Maya” guests will be invited to return to the event via an Alumni Pre-Sale, which begins June 8 at 1 p.m. ET.

The 2022 event will once again be hosted at the Moon Palace Cancún, providing guests with a wide range of luxury accommodations just steps from CID’s concert venue. CID Presents and On Location will closely monitor relevant recommendations and guidelines imposed by local authorities and the World Health Organization to ensure a safe experience for all guests. Additionally, “Purely Palace” protocols will be in place at all times throughout the resort, which includes the implementation of more than 250 preventive actions to assure guests' health and safety.

In addition to daytime entertainment and nightly concerts, guests will be encouraged to enrich their weekend with exploration of the Yucatan Peninsula and Mayan culture through various off-site adventures. Potential options include diving in underground cenotes, visiting the lost capital of Chichen Itza, discovering the natural beauty of Isla Mujeres, sailing on luxury catamarans and more.

CID Presents’ ongoing commitment to a comprehensive “greening program” continues in partnership with the Moon Palace, who has been designated as a low-carbon tourism provider. In addition to a single-use plastic-free concert area, all waste discarded throughout the resort will be sorted during the event and diverted from landfills. These efforts have resulted in more responsible and sustainable event production while directly contributing to the fight against climate change.

