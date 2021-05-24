Grand Fiesta Americana Coral Beach Cancun Appoints New DOSM

Grand Fiesta Americana Coral Beach Cancun All Inclusive Spa Resort has announced Lorena Vilchis as the resort’s new director of sales and marketing. In this role, Vilchis will lead the resort’s sales and marketing team and promote its continued growth and success both in the North American and international markets. Additionally, she will spearhead new strategic initiatives to further expand business and enhance global awareness of the property.

Vilchis joins the resort with more than 30 years of hospitality experience throughout some of Mexico’s top tourist destinations. Most recently, she held the title of director of sales and marketing for Fairmont Mayakoba, where she was responsible for the resorts top line revenue, leading the sales and marketing team for two and a half years. Over the course of her career, Vilchis has overseen the sales and marketing efforts for such lifestyle hospitality brands as Hyatt Ziva, Sheraton and Live Aqua and comes with a holistic view of the marketplace based on her experience as vice president of brand development for Tropical Incentives DMC. It is here that she led the Cancun and Riviera Maya sales teams to a 22 percent increase year over year for three years in a row.

According to Grand Fiesta Americana, Vilchis has extensive experience negotiating global sales agreements, overseeing consortia relationships, leading global group sales, spearheading pre-opening sales teams and pre-opening hotel events, developing creative marketing campaigns and working closely with the public relations teams on media relations.

A graduate of Universidad Hispano Mexicana, with a major in tourism, Vilchis speaks English and French. She sits on the board of directors as vice president of communications and public relations at MPI Mexican Caribbean Chapter and is an active member of AFEET Quintana Roo Chapter and SITE México.

For more information, visit www.coralbeachcancunresort.com.

