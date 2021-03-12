Mexican Caribbean Receives Additional Flights Ahead of Summer

The reactivation of tourism in the Mexican Caribbean continues as Southwest Airlines resumes its Houston – Cozumel route with seven weekly flights, while Volaris increases its flights to the island from Mexico City. Meanwhile, Cancún is receiving new flights from Europe, South America and the U.S., including a daily flight from Phoenix by Southwest.

“This week marks a strong chapter in the reactivation of flights to the Mexican Caribbean,” said Dario Flota Ocampo, director of Quintana Roo Tourism Board, in a press statement. "On Sunday, Frontier Airlines launched its Miami – Cancún route, which will fly four times a week and once again makes Miami the U.S. city most connected to Cancún, as well as a major hub to the rest of Latin America."

March 8 also marked the return of Iberojet’s weekly Madrid – Cancún route, which will gradually increase to five times weekly this summer, the high season for European tourism. The launch by Iberojet, which recently merged charter airlines Evelop Airlines and Orbest, has sparked interest from fellow Spanish airline WAMOS, which will launch its Madrid – Cancún flight by late March.

Frontier Airlines launches its weekly Cincinnati – Cancún route Saturday, March 13, while TAP Air Portugal launches its Lisbon – Cancún route on March 27 with three flights a week. Low-cost South American airline WINGO debuts its direct Cancún – Medellin flight on March 28; the airline’s existing route from Bogotá flies four times weekly.

Quintana Roo Tourism Board, which is currently promoting the destinations of the Mexican Caribbean in this weekend’s digital ITB Berlin 2021, says it continues to manage communications with travel advisors and tour operators to share the safety and health protocols the state has implemented to protect the health of visitors and locals.

For more information, visit www.mexicancaribbean.travel.

