Grupo Xcaret’s Hotel Xcaret Arte to Open in Riviera Maya on July 1

Grupo Xcaret’s second hotel project, Hotel Xcaret Arte, located approximately 45 minutes from Cancun, is set to open its doors July 1, 2021. The adults-only resort will have 900 suites, seven restaurants, a spa, five immersive cultural experiences, multiple pools and expansive events and convention facilities.

In both form and function, the resort pays homage to Mexican art in its various iterations and will highlight the most important symbols of the country’s culture through the creation of five distinct Casas. Each Casa will be inspired by Mexican traditions and provide guests with the opportunity to explore and engage with the country’s heritage and nature. The Casas include Casa del Diseño, a textile workshop offering weaving lessons, Casa de la Música with dance instruction, Casa de los Artistas will inspire guests to paint, Casa de la Pirámide will explore Mexico’s rich and diverse pottery traditions, and Casa de la Paz, with cooking workshops specializing in vegan cuisine.

Hotel Xcaret Arte will offer Grupo Xcaret’s “All-Fun Inclusive” concept, making available to guests unlimited access to Grupo Xcaret’s seven eco-adventure parks (Xcaret, Xel-Há, Xplor, Xplor Fuego, Xavage, Xoximilco and Xenses), as well as its Xenotes and Xichén tours. As part of this concept, round-trip transportation to the parks, hotel and Cancun International Airport is included as part of the resort’s reservation.

Dining concepts range from pre-Colombian dishes to regional Mexican recipes, and from ancient Mayan cooking to contemporary vegan. The list of chefs includes Michelin-starred Paco Méndez, who will oversee signature restaurant Encanta. Jonathan Gómez Luna will oversee Chino Poblano, a culinary concept that combines the cuisine of China and the state of Puebla. Ricardo Muñoz Zurita will delight at Xaak, which celebrates indigenous foods from the Yucatan Peninsula.

Ten bars and lounges spread throughout the property from poolside to rooftop, serving fresh, local ingredients in custom cocktails for a range of high-end contemporary mixology experiences. Speakeasy bar Deseo will offer live jazz entertainment.

The Muluk Spa will offer a plethora of treatments and facilities, including a variety of hydrotherapies, flotation spas, mudrooms and vapor treatments. There will also be an Alchemists Studio, where guests are invited to create their oils, scents, lotions and potions.

Visit www.hotelxcaretarte.com.

