Grupo Xcaret Highlights Versatile Attractions to Start Off 2021

Travelers looking to ring in the new year refreshed and energized should look no further than Grupo Xcaret’s offerings, the sustainable recreation company says. From adventures to nature settings, culturally driven experiences, trips down Mexican history and plenty cuisine options, Grupo Xcaret’s parks and tours offer more than 100 attractions in Cancun and Riviera Maya.

Below is a list of some of the experiences offered at Grupo Xcaret for all types of travelers to enjoy:

Adventure-seekers: Adrenaline-seeking travelers should opt for Xplor Park, the brand’s adventure park, which provides amphibian vehicles, rafts, stalactite river swimming, hammock splashing, spelunking and ziplining. Worth noting, the park touts “the most visited zipline in the world,” with two circuits of seven ziplines each with a total of 2.4 miles per line. Each line has views of the Mexican jungle, and one of the lines allows visitors to splash into a cenote and soak on a water slide.

Nature-lovers: Those wishing to connect with nature can visit Xel-ha Park, the brand’s eco-adventure water park with activities including water slides, snorkeling, rope swings and a visit to the remains of an ancient Mayan port city. Xel-ha’s inlet is home to over 70 aquatic species, ranging from stingrays to sea turtles, as well as a manatee sanctuary where park goers can see the species in their natural habitat. A botanical garden and a stingless bee sanctuary can also be found at the park.

History buffs: Travelers with an interest in archaeology and history, looking for a more laidback vacation can explore the region’s sites with the Xichen Tour. Through this tour, travelers will depart from Riviera Maya to see Chichén Itzá, as well as the Zací Mayan cenote and the city of Valladolid, where guests can enjoy a meal at La Casona restaurant. For a similar kind of entertainment, Grupo Xcaret’s Xenotes Tour invites guests to experience the four types of cenotes sacred to the Mayans that abound throughout Yucatan peninsula, each named after a different nature element.

Culture enthusiasts: Xcaret park celebrates the best of Mexican culture and features activities inspired by Mayan culture and traditions. The park hosts yearly events, including the Festival of Life and Death Traditions, which celebrates the Day of the Dead holiday, and the Sacred Mayan Journey, a re-creation of an ancient Mayan tradition where canoers, also known as “Messengers of the Moon,” departed from Xcaret’s Caleta beach to Cozumel to worship the goddess Ixchel. Lastly, for travelers seeking cultural experiences surrounding food, the park offers workshops where visitors can create authentic Mexican tortillas, coconut, chocolate and coffee.

The group recently debuted its “360 Xafety” protocol guide, which includes 1,300 specific safety and sanitation actions that are being implemented in the hotel, parks and tours.

