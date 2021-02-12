Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Riviera Maya to Open in June

Fans of SpongeBob SquarePants, Dora the Explorer, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and PAW Patrol take note: Karisma Hotels & Resorts is opening Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Riviera Maya in June 2021.

Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Riviera Maya will have 280 oceanfront swim-up suites, incorporating family-friendly amenities, such as two bathrooms in every suite and enough space for a family of five, as well as playful design elements pulled from show archives and furnishings inspired by Nickelodeon’s colors and current and past characters. In addition, the property will have four rooftop, penthouse-style Signature Suites, including the fan-favorite Pineapple Suite and the first-ever Turtle Lair Suite.

At the center of the resort’s entertainment offerings is Aqua Nick, a six-acre themed water park with slides and river rides, including a Lazy River and a faster-paced Adventure River. Park amenities also include the relaxing Bikini Bottom Beach, a Slime Spot, PAW Patrol Adventure Bay, an interactive water playground, and Soak Summit with 10 single and double-rider slides, including a multi-lane racing format.

Nickelodeon Place will highlight signature Nickelodeon characters. Within Nickelodeon Place is Club Nick, a play zone for kids with a craft laboratory, playground, stage, surprise visits by Nickelodeon characters and even “Slime.” Guests can also pay homage to the iconic Big Orange Couch at SNICK Lounge, a ‘90s-inspired space that serves as a game room, sports lounge and live music venue.

With Karisma’s “World-Class Gourmet Inclusive Experience,” guests will have access to 24-hour in-room dining, as well as food and beverages served at six restaurants. For adults, sommeliers and mixologists craft drinks at three bars, including The Bikini Bottom Bar and two swim-up bars. Other resort amenities include a fitness center and a spa with kids’ treatments, couple’s suites, a bridal suite and outdoor treatment areas.

Deal: Exclusive June opening rates are now available starting at $453 per person per night, which includes full access to Aqua Nick (including exclusive early access), as well as airport transfers and the full “World-Class Gourmet Inclusive” experience.

Visit www.karismahotels.com.

