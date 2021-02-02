New Hotel Openings in the Mexican Caribbean for 2021

While Cancun continues to be a favorite destination to escape the cold winter months, new additions across the Mexican Caribbean promise innovative new stays, exciting activities and delicious flavors throughout the region for 2021.

Here’s a sampling of what new hotels travelers can expect to open this year:

One of the most anticipated openings in Riviera Maya is the Hotel Xcaret Arte, set to open its doors on July 1. The “All-Fun Inclusive’s” 900 suites pay tribute to great Mexican artists, while guests are provided unlimited access to Xcaret, Xel-Há, Xplor, Xplor Fuego, Xoximilco, Xenses, Xavage, Xenotes and Xichén. Grupo Posadas is adding two stylish properties to the destination, as well: The 734-room Fiesta Americana Tulkal Riviera Maya and the 343-room Live Aqua Beach Resort Tulkal Riviera Maya. Both will offer a range of local and international cuisine and access to Tulkal Convention Center, which has a ballroom and a 400-seat theater.

Planet Hollywood Beach Resort Cancun

In Cancun, the exclusive oasis Hilton Cancun, an All-Inclusive Resort, with 714 rooms, is set to debut later this year. Located behind a mangrove preserve and set on 100 acres of coastline, the resort will have six restaurants and bars, a 55,000-square-foot indoor-outdoor convention center, a health club and spa offerings. The Planet Hollywood Beach Resort Cancun premiered January 29 in the exclusive resort enclave of Costa Mujeres, located just north of Cancun’s Hotel Zone. Planet Hollywood Adult Scene Cancun, the brand’s first-ever adults-only "resort-within-a-resort" concept, offers access to exclusive pool and beach areas, specialty restaurants and preferred accommodations. For those seeking an extended stay, the new Residence Inn Cancun Hotel Zone is a pet-friendly property. It is well-suited for families looking for a home-away-from-home.

In Tulum, the Aloft Tulum opens this month. It will have 140 guestrooms and suites and a variety of spaces for socialization and music, including a signature Ático Rooftop Lounge & Bar. Recently opened resorts and hotels that travelers can now enjoy include the adults-only Secrets Riviera Cancun Resort & Spa, the modern Kimpton Aluna Tulum and Casa Teka, a hidden retreat neighboring two cenotes.

