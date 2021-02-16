SLS Cancun Opens as Brand’s Sixth Globally

Sbe has announced the expansion of SLS Hotels & Residences brand to Mexico with the opening of SLS Cancun, located in the heart of Novo Cancun, just north of the Hotel Zone. Developed in partnership with the Related Group—along with leading Mexican developers Inmobilia and U-Calli—the new property marks the sixth SLS hotel, with 17 additional properties planned globally, including SLS Dubai and SLS Puerto Madero.

SLS Cancun will open as an and experience-driven tropical retreat on Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula. The 45-room property, designed in the Italian style of Piero Lissoni and set against the Caribbean Sea, is part of a master-planned community focused on recreation and restoration.

On property, Ciel Spa's specialists will provide luxury spa treatments, including endermologie, massages and anti-aging facials, across its four indoor and outdoor treatment rooms. Guests can also enjoy chef Jose Icardi's Argentinian fusion cuisine at Leynia. In addition, guests can expect 800 feet of beachfront, a beach club and marina, an 18-hole Tom Weiskopf-designed golf course, over 100 stores and boutiques, 16 cinemas and more in the community.

Good to know: Guests will have access to the property's Lincoln house car program, which offers Lincoln Navigators for transportation to and from locations in close proximity to the hotel. This marks sbe and Accor's first international partnership with Lincoln, as the brands collaborate on over 10 properties in the U.S.

Note: SLS Cancun will offer rapid COVID-19 tests to all guests and will be complimentary for those staying three nights or longer.

The introduction of the SLS brand to Mexico follows Accor's global expansion of its luxury and premium lifestyle portfolio as part of its recent acquisition of sbe's hotel brands. The property will be part of the ALL Accor Live Limitless Loyalty program, guests will be able to earn and redeem points when staying at the hotel.

The general manager of the hotel is Veronika Dóra Kecskés, who has joined after tenures at luxury properties, including the KASA Hotel Collection, Senses Riviera Maya, Nizuc Resort and Rosewood Mayakoba.

