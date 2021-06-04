Las Ventanas al Paraíso Unveils Summer Guest Experiences

This summer, Las Ventanas al Paraíso, A Rosewood Resort, is hosting its “Summer 2021 Collection of Emotions,” marking the return of its seasonal curation of guest experiences. This year’s collection will include five experiences that were, according to the resort, designed in celebration of art and imagination, curiosity and creativity, enchantment and fantasy, and strength in self-discovery.

Las Ventanas al Paraíso’s summer 2021 collection of experiences will include:

Celebrate Pride Month: Each June, people from all walks of life come together in support of the LGBTQ community, marking Pride Month with parades, parties and celebratory events worldwide. This year, Las Ventanas honors the special occasion with 25 custom tequila bottles to celebrate and support the LGBTQ community. Hand-crafted by the resort’s very own Huichol artist, an expert in traditional Mexican folk art, each bottle is embellished piece by piece with a rainbow, the universal symbol of pride.

The Perfect Dinner: Out of popular demand, “The Perfect Dinner” is back. During this special dining experience for families, the roles are reversed with the children in the kitchen. Las Ventanas’ younger guests are invited to dream up the perfect dinner for their parents and join the chefs in the kitchen. With the help of Las Ventanas al Paraíso’s culinary team, children are given the chef’s apron to deliver the “perfect” date night to their parents, from selecting the menu and accompanying music to helping prepare and serve dinner in the resort’s herb garden.

A Proustian Moment at La Botica: Find the hidden door and enter the magical world of La Botica, where an unexpected sensory journey awaits. Guests of the speakeasy will be transported to the 1920s and welcomed with a book of questions designed to take a deep dive into their personality, preferences and their memories. In the hand-written questionnaire, guests are immersed in the creative process undertaken by the bar’s mixologist, Daniel Tormo, who will develop a cocktail made just for them. Guests can also peruse the pages of the book’s past to find inspiration from another traveler to Los Cabos.

Sterling More Than Magic Show: Once per week, Las Ventanas al Paraíso invites guests for an evening at La Botica with “Sterling’s More than Magic” entertainment spectacle. From New York to Rome to Beijing, Sterling has performed around the world, captivating audiences with his renowned show. Bringing his talents to Las Ventanas, he will delight guests all summer long through music, dance, storytelling and illusion.

Beach Wellness Experience: Guests of Las Ventanas al Paraíso will also have the chance to take their physical and mental well-being to the next level with the resort’s holistic beach wellness program. Beginning with a Beachside Boot Camp led by Modu Seye, owner of Moduvated, fitness-lovers will take in the sunrise over the ocean while sweating through plyometric, cardio and core-building workouts. Following the bootcamp, a sound therapy session on the beach reduces stress and improves focus, and a delicious smoothie from the Bonberi at Las Ventanas plant-based pop-up boosts energy for the remainder of the day.

Visit www.rosewoodhotels.com/en/las-ventanas-los-cabos.

