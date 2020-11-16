Hilton Los Cabos Beach & Golf Resort Completes Major Update

Hilton Los Cabos Beach & Golf Resort has completed a multi-million dollar renovation. Enhancements include a new beach club concept, Enclave; 14 private plunge pool suites; an adults-only infinity pool; refreshed international culinary concepts; elevated family offerings including a new Splash Zone and infinity pool; and an ocean-view fitness center.

Design and Accommodations

Guests arriving at the resort will discover a new inviting, open-air courtyard and water feature with a native elephant tree as the centerpiece.

The new Plunge Pool Oceanfront Suites (shown above) offer a private furnished balcony, living area, plunge pool and views of the Sea of Cortez. Couples and guests seeking more privacy, solitude and a low-key getaway also will find that the Plunge Pool Suites are in proximity of the new adults-only infinity pool.

An energetic rum-centric bar, the new Enclave at the full-service Beach Club, has four private cliffside bungalows, eight oceanfront cabanas and sunken fire pits for nighttime relaxation, located along one of Cabo’s only swimmer-friendly beaches.

Hilton Los Cabos has also introduced a reimagined Cabo Kids’ Club with an outdoor playground featuring a Splash Zone with pool, water slide and more.

Culinary Concepts

The property is also introducing new culinary concepts by the property's executive chef Mauricio Lopez. These include a Latin American seaside grill with baked dishes and a wood-burning oven, as well as a Bungalow Bar with poolside barbecue.

Guest can indulge at:

Enclave : Hilton Los Cabos’ new Beach Club offers a tapas-style menu complemented by crafted cocktails. It's also the setting for live music and DJs, fire pits and plush bungalow cabanas.

: Hilton Los Cabos’ new offers a tapas-style menu complemented by crafted cocktails. It's also the setting for live music and DJs, fire pits and plush bungalow cabanas. Vela: Drawing inspiration from Spain , France and southern Italy , Vela specializes in Mediterranean fare and has a romantic outdoor setting overlooking a resort pool. Pasta and flatbreads are made in-house daily; plus, guests can order from an extensive wine list.

Drawing inspiration from , and southern , Vela specializes in fare and has a romantic outdoor setting overlooking a resort pool. Pasta and flatbreads are made in-house daily; plus, guests can order from an extensive wine list. Talavera: An open-air kitchen brings guests into the action as dishes are created from scratch with ingredients supplied by local farmers, fisherman and purveyors. Talavera's cuisine spans all seven regions of Mexico . It also features a selection of Baja wines, cocktails, and more than 100 agave spirits. A buffet breakfast is offered daily.

An open-air kitchen brings guests into the action as dishes are created from scratch with ingredients supplied by local farmers, fisherman and purveyors. Talavera's cuisine spans all seven regions of . It also features a selection of wines, cocktails, and more than 100 agave spirits. A buffet breakfast is offered daily. Lena : This poolside, al fresco eatery has views of Tequila Cove on one side and a swim-up bar on the other. With a wood-fired grill, Lena offers family-style dishes including fresh seafood, salads, artisan pizzas and hearth-roasted vegetables. It also serves Latin-influenced signature cocktails, regional wines and beers.

: This poolside, al fresco eatery has views of on one side and a swim-up bar on the other. With a wood-fired grill, Lena offers family-style dishes including fresh seafood, salads, artisan pizzas and hearth-roasted vegetables. It also serves Latin-influenced signature cocktails, regional wines and beers. Sotol: Serving as the resort’s Tequileri, Sotol offers top-shelf margaritas, antojitos, and the “Agave Bible”—tasting notes on its 170 agave spirits. Guests can view the Sea of Cortez from Sotol’s terrace.

Serving as the resort’s Tequileri, Sotol offers top-shelf margaritas, antojitos, and the “Agave Bible”—tasting notes on its 170 agave spirits. Guests can view the Sea of Cortez from Sotol’s terrace. Mio: Located poolside at Hilton Los Cabos’ family infinity pool, Mio offers fresh sushi featuring signature handrolls, a raw bar and cocktails.

Wellness and Safety

Hilton Cabo San Lucas offers Mexico's only eforea spa, combining the healing powers of marine elements with natural herbs and land-to-spa ingredients.

Guests can bask in an herbal massage in an outdoor beachside bungalow enveloped by the calming soundtrack of waves. They can enjoy a spiritual cleansing ceremony, and customize their experience by selecting herbs that are harvested from the spa’s own ingredients from the “living garden wall.”

On the health/safety side in this era, the resort has implemented the "Hilton CleanStay" program, which offers added hygiene practices created to keep guests safe and builds on the resort’s already rigorous cleaning standards.

For more information, visit www.hiltonloscabos.com.

