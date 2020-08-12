Eastern Airlines to Introduce Direct Flight From New York to Los Cabos

Eastern Airlines has announced twice-weekly, direct service from New York’s John F. Kennedy (JFK) International Airport to Los Cabos International Airport, beginning August 29, 2020. According to the airline, it is the first non-stop flight offered between New York and Los Cabos.

Outbound flights from New York’s JFK Airport to Los Cabos are on Saturday. Inbound flights from Los Cabos to JFK are on Wednesday. Arrival time in Cabo is 1:45 p.m. (local/Mountain Time), which gives visitors an opportunity to enjoy the destination as soon as they touch down.

Good to know: As part of its inaugural flight celebration, Eastern is offering tickets starting at $199 roundtrip through November 18, including all taxes and fees. Seats are limited. In addition, each traveler’s gear flies free of charge—that includes sports equipment, from golf bags to surfboards.

At the tip of Baja California, where the Sea of Cortes meets the Pacific Ocean, Los Cabos is known for its ideal climate, deluxe hotels, restaurants, world-class fishing, desert adventures, and 22 Blue Flag eco-certified beaches. In addition, the “Golf Capital of Latin America” has 18 golf courses, three of which appear on Golf Digest’s list of the “World’s 100 Greatest Golf Courses.” Courses have been designed by the likes of Jack Nicklaus, Tom Fazio, Greg Norman and Robert Trent Jones, Jr.

Eastern Airlines maintains a fleet of wide-body, long-range Boeing 767 and 777 aircraft. Seat configuration includes extra legroom for all passengers.

Visit goeasternair.com.

