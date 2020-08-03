United to Resume More Than 25 International Routes in September

United Airlines announced plans to resume service on nearly 30 international routes in September, including flights to Asia, India, Australia, Israel and Latin America and to continue to add ways to visit destinations in the Caribbean, Hawaii and Mexico. The airline intends to fly 37 percent of its overall schedule in September as compared to the same period last year and is a 4 percent increase in capacity compared to what is planned for August 2020. United is also extending its waiver of change fees and award redeposit fees for reservations through August 31.

Domestically, United intends to fly 40 percent of its schedule. The airline plans to add more than 40 daily flights on 48 routes to locations including Austin, TX; Colorado Springs, CO; and Santa Barbara, CA. Additionally, United plans to resume service between the U.S. mainland and Hilo and Kauai and increase flying to Honolulu, Kona and Maui in the Hawaiian Islands.

Internationally, United intends to fly 30 percent of its schedule as compared to September 2019, which is a 5-point increase compared to August. The airline expects to resume service on 20 routes in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Cabo San Lucas and Puerto Vallarta in Mexico and to San Jose and Liberia in Costa Rica. United intends to begin new nonstop service between Chicago and Tel Aviv and resume eight routes in the Atlantic and Pacific, including the return of European service from Houston with flights to Amsterdam and Frankfurt.

U.S. Domestic

Travelers in search of more socially distant vacation options like beach, mountain and national park destinations will continue to see opportunities for leisure travel, including:

Increasing opportunities to connect to more than 800 flights from United's mid-continental hubs in Chicago, Denver and Houston

and Adding more than 40 daily flights on more than 48 routes across the United States

Resuming service between the U.S. mainland and Hilo and Kauai in Hawaii

Increasing service between the U.S. mainland and Honolulu, Kona and Maui

Europe and Middle East

Internationally, United is scheduled to fly 30 percent of its schedule in September compared to the same period in 2019. United plans to offer customers more opportunities to get to Europe and beyond from Chicago, Houston, New York/Newark and San Francisco. Highlights include:

Launching brand-new service between Chicago and Tel Aviv (subject to government approval)

Resuming service between Chicago and Amsterdam

Resuming service between Houston and Amsterdam and Frankfurt

Resuming service between San Francisco and Munich

Increasing to daily service between Chicago and Frankfurt, and between San Francisco and London

Continuing service between the United States and Delhi and Mumbai (subject to government approval)

Asia and Australia

United plans to restart three-times-weekly service between

(subject to government approval).

Latin America/Caribbean

Throughout Latin America and the Caribbean, United is expanding across each region by adding 20 new routes for September. Highlights include:

Starting new service between San Juan, Puerto Rico and Chicago and Washington-Dulles

and Chicago and Resuming service from Houston to Aguascalientes , Tampico and Veracruz in Mexico

, and in Mexico Starting new service between New York/Newark and St. Thomas

Resuming service between Costa Rica and Houston and New York/Newark

Adding more ways to get to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, including resuming service from Chicago, Denver and Los Angeles

Resuming service between Denver and Cabo San Lucas

Increasing the number of flights between Houston and Quito, Ecuador

