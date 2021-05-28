Baja California Debuts Website to Help Travelers Plan Road Trips

Following its recent rebrand in April 2021, the State of Baja California launched “Drive South,” a new website offering itineraries including hotel, restaurant and activity recommendations for travelers to begin planning road trips across the border.

Highlighting “must-visit” stops throughout the seven tourist destinations in the region (Mexicali, Tijuana, Ensenada, San Felipe, Rosarito, San Quintín and Tecate), eight different itineraries were created to appeal to a variety of travelers and experiences. From wine lovers and foodies to outdoor explorers and adventure seekers, the itineraries—which range in length from two to six days—seek to make the planning process easier and customizable based on interest. In addition, the site also includes a “Know Before You Go” section with safety information and helpful tips for navigating the roads.

“Road trips will continue to be popular in 2021 and beyond as travelers look for safe ways to explore nearby destinations,” said Baja California secretary of tourism and sustainable economic development (SEST) Mario Escobedo Carignan, in a written statement. “Knowing this, we wanted to create an online platform to streamline the research process and make it even easier for people to drive south and discover the beauty and adventure in Baja.”

As part of Mexico’s color-coded phased reopening system, every week, each region in Mexico is assigned a color that determines the level of activity within that municipality, ranging from the most restrictive Red phase (essential activities only) to Green (resumption of normal daily activities). Based on current COVID cases, Baja California is in the Yellow phase, meaning all economic activities are allowed, including hotels, restaurants and shopping malls with certain capacities for residents and visitors. All businesses and activities must enforce appropriate safety measures and protocol including social distancing and mask mandates.

About the destination: The State of Baja California occupies the northern half of the Baja California peninsula. From remote deserts and beaches to lush forests, the region is known for an array of outdoor activities, including camping, hiking, surfing, sailing, deep sea fishing and more. Baja California is also home to a growing gastronomy movement, with world-renowned restaurants and chefs, along with wineries and craft breweries that produce more than 80 percent of craft beer and 90 percent of wine in Mexico.

Visit www.drivesouthbaja.com.

