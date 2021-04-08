Puerto Vallarta Welcomes New Flights, Hotel Expansions, Return of Royal Caribbean

After a year of pent-up wanderlust and limited opportunities to travel, Americans can now enjoy multiple new flight routes, expanded accommodation options, and a brand-new cruise itinerary to Puerto Vallarta, a perennially popular destination on Mexico’s Pacific coast.

“We are delighted to see an uptick in visitors from the United States with our hospitality providers and travel operators reporting significant increases in short-term and future travel bookings,” said Luis Villaseñor, managing director of Puerto Vallarta Tourism Board, in a press statement. “Not only have hotels, restaurants and attractions maintained the highest safety and hygiene protocols, for which Puerto Vallarta was recognized with a “Safe Travels” stamp [from the World Travel and Tourism Council], they have also taken advantage of the previously low demand and occupancy to upgrade facilities and make improvements to on-property social distancing measures and services.”

Thanks to easy-to-follow entry and exit requirements and increased connectivity, a Puerto Vallarta vacation is now within reach to U.S. travelers. New and resumed air routes include:

American Airline s will double its flights to Puerto Vallarta from Phoenix , Los Angeles and Chicago in March

s will double its flights to Puerto Vallarta from , and in March Southwest Airlines resumed daily flights from Denver and added daily flights from Santa Ana on March 11

resumed daily flights from and added daily flights from on March 11 Frontier Airlines resumed two weekly flights from Denver and a launched new twice-weekly non-stop route from Las Vegas on March 25

resumed two weekly flights from Denver and a launched new twice-weekly non-stop route from on March 25 Sun Country Airlines is launching twice-weekly non-stop service from Dallas-Fort Worth to Puerto Vallarta on May 28

is launching twice-weekly non-stop service from to Puerto Vallarta on May 28 Spirit Airline s will offer daily flights from Los Angeles and three times weekly services from Houston and Dallas-Fort Worth on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays starting July 1

s will offer daily flights from Los Angeles and three times weekly services from and Dallas-Fort Worth on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays starting July 1 United Airlines has added 28 flights into Puerto Vallarta from multiple U.S. cities, including Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, Newark and San Francisco, as part of its increased presence in Mexico.

Enhancements to Puerto Vallarta’s resort and boutique hotel offering include Sunset Plaza Hotel, which added 100 guestrooms and suites with chic, modern décor and ocean views in December 2020; the launch of the 72-room South Tower at Hotel Mousai, which includes new dining, spa and outdoor wellness amenities, and the newly launched 50-room Mantamar Tower at the Almar Resort Luxury LGBT Beach Front Experience located in the Romantic Zone. The resort is currently booking guests into 16 of the new tower guestrooms and suites and will unveil Eden Pool & Lounge Garden later in April.

Lastly, after a 10-year hiatus, Royal Caribbean has announced its return to the West Coast with a new homeport at Los Angeles World Cruise Center for its Navigator of the Seas cruise ship. Offering seven-night sailings with a stop in Puerto Vallarta, travelers will soon be able to book the year-round cruise for departures from Summer 2022. Recently, the cruise line gave the ship a $115 million tropical-themed makeover, which comprises three pools, two water slides, pool deck, sports bar, three-level bar and an intimate New England-style raw bar and seafood restaurant.

