Marias Islands: A Prison-Turned-Conservation Center in Mexico

The Marias Islands, located about 60 miles off the coast of San Blas in Riviera Nayarit, Mexico, will be open for tourists starting summer of 2021. The archipelago, made of four islands, was mostly uninhabited except for Maria Madre Island, which until 2019 housed a prison. Since its closure, the facility has undergone extensive renovations to become an education center that promotes biodiversity conservation. The Mexican government is currently working to update regulations that will allow for sustainable touristic activities on the islands, which will both respect the native ecosystem and empower the local community.

The islands were declared a Natural Protected Area in 2000, World Heritage Site by UNESCO in 2005 and Reserve of the Biosphere by UNESCO in 2010. The islands offer great biological wealth that visitors will be able to responsibly enjoy soon, which is due to the area’s isolation and a lack of sustained human interference.

A paradise for birdwatchers, the Marias Islands are home to the Tres Marias Amazon, an endemic parrot unique to the islands that cannot be found anywhere else in the world. Other endemic birds include blue-footed boobies, blue mockingbirds, broad-billed hummingbirds and migratory birds, such as the hook-billed kite, Caspian tern and blue-winged teal.

In addition, divers and snorkelers will appreciate the diversity of marine life, with coral reefs, an abundance of colorful mollusks, over 21 shark species and 10 different kinds of rays. The islands will also be the ideal starting point or stopover for whale watching expeditions.

The Marias Islands are also great for surfing and other water sports. For example, Hammerhead Beach on Maria Cleofas Island has consistent break, ideal for surfing, and San Juanito Island has one of the longest waves in Latin America.

For more information visit www.rivieranayarit.com.

Related Stories

Guadalajara Revamps International Airport

What’s New in La Paz, Baja California

Mexican Caribbean Receives Additional Flights Ahead of Summer

Top Romantic Resorts in Mexico