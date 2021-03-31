Guadalajara Revamps International Airport

A sweeping redesign of Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla Guadalajara International Airport’s (GDL) commercial space, along with a new runway and Net Zero terminal building, is currently underway and due to open in phases over the next few years. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico (GAP) will invest more than $504 million into the redevelopment of GDL before 2026, which will effectively double capacity. GDL handled almost 15 million passengers in 2019; the new development will lift capacity to 30 million passengers per year and allow an increase of 60 percent more flights.

The Design Solution, appointed by GAP to enlarge and reimagine the commercial space of Mexico’s third-largest airport, will draw upon the country’s history, culture, crafts and landscapes to create an expansive and vibrant facility for travelers at GDL. The transformed space will include a large rotunda illuminated by suspended pendant lights made of peltra, a Mexican porcelain enamel designed by a Puebla-based studio. A new garden terrace on the flat roof canopy located over the extended baggage area will create a verdant, welcoming spot with an agave-inspired shade pod, a nod to the state’s iconic stature as the birthplace of tequila. New seating, dining and retail outlets will also be added as part of the re-design.

The birthplace of iconic Mexican heritage, including tequila and mariachi, Guadalajara is the second-largest city in Mexico and considered the country’s cultural center. Each year, tourists travel to this cosmopolitan destination to experience a plethora of attractions, such as the nearby "Magical Towns" like Tequila; explore colonial architecture; and visit museums and small towns with exquisite crafts and artwork. Guadalajara is the capital of the state of Jalisco, which is located in the center of Mexico, 350 miles west of Mexico City and 200 miles east from Puerto Vallarta along the Pacific Ocean.

The city also has huge appeal to business travelers due to its branding as “Mexico’s Silicon Valley” and Expo Guadalajara’s recognition as Latin America’s largest convention center.

Travel to Guadalajara is easily accessible via the Miguel Hidalgo International Airport, which is located 24 miles from the city center of Guadalajara, with non-stop daily flights from major markets across the United States and Canada.

For more information on Guadalajara, visit www.visitguadalajara.com.

