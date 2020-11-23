Paradero Todos Santos Hotel Opens in Baja California January 2021

Paradero Todos Santos, a 35-suite property will open in Baja California on January 15, 2021. It will have a focus on “authentic encounters” and marks the beginning of Paradero Hotels’ plan to expand its “experience-inclusive” brand throughout Mexico. Roughly an hour from San Jose del Cabo Airport, Paradero is spread across five acres within a Mesa farming community—an agricultural area comprising 160 acres of family-owned farms.

Experiences-Inclusive

At Paradero Hotels, the belief is that outdoor experiences go hand-in-hand with sustainability, community development and conservation. By immersing guests in nature, Paradero instills reverence towards the land, it said it a press announcement. Activities at the hotel have been designed to “re-center” guests in nature, rekindling sense of adventure, while serving as a gateway to the Paradero lifestyle.

Experiences at Paradero Todos Santos include surfing for different levels at Cerritos or San Pedrito beach, guided hiking and mountain biking along the bluffs of the Pacific coast, a private beach set up on unspoiled locations, hands-on farming tutorials, and Baja taco tours—all included in the nightly rate. Trails throughout the property will also be marked for self-guided running and biking around the farms and gardens. A sample of other activities include boating and fishing expeditions, cooking classes, cliffside champagne and burrito tastings.

Guides will assess skill and comfort level, customizing each adventure to guest preference. Guests are encouraged to try various experiences that are available in a small group setting (maximum of four to six guests) during morning and afternoon sessions. Activities are also available for private reservations at an additional cost.

Wellness and Public Spaces

The Ojo de Agua Spa is inspired by secret watering holes that coexist between Sierra La Laguna and the Pacific. The focus will be on ancient Mexican healing traditions, starting with sound healing and ending with Temazcal ceremonies. Hot and cold plunge pools, as well as a relaxation area, will round out the offerings.

Public spaces on the property include the “Living Room,” a multi-purpose hub for gathering and activity-planning with an opportunity to meet with guides and learn about experiences. The roof will also double as a yoga deck. Along the perimeter of the property will be a 130-foot-long infinity pool, hot tub and lounge deck.

Accommodations

The 35 suites range from 780 to 2,674 square feet of indoor and outdoor space. Windows are positioned to allow for cross ventilation, minimizing the need for air conditioning. The 16 Garden Suites extend into the landscape with outdoor living areas that will either offer views of the farming fields that encircle the property or look out to the forest of cacti. All Garden Suites will have a hammock, and some will offer an outdoor soaking tub. All of the 18 Rooftop Suites have built-in suspended “star nets,” offering expansive views of the surrounding farmlands, mountains, oasis and ocean. The corner Master Casita spreads over three floors and a kitchenette, spacious dining area and a plunge pool. In all suites, bathrooms have a rain shower and organic bath amenities made in Mexico.

Culinary

The restaurant, which will be open to the public, will have an elevated, open-fire kitchen that features a Josper wood-fired oven and a traditional Oaxacan clay tortilla oven. The menu will incorporate ingredients from the surrounding farms, as well as fish and seafood from the Pacific Ocean and Sea of Cortez. Bounty from the on-property chili garden, with 12 different types of peppers, will be highlights. Cocktails will use fresh-pressed juices and elixirs from local shrubs. Guests will also be encouraged to visit nearby restaurants, with the property serving as an insider guide to the best of Todos Santos.

For more information, visit www.paraderohotels.com.

