Riviera Maya on the Rise, Say Tour Operators

Mexico has enjoyed healthy demand over the past few months and that’s only expected to increase, according to tour operators.

“Pleasant Holidays is seeing very strong travel demand for Mexico beach destinations of Cancun/Riviera Maya, Los Cabos and Puerto Vallarta/Riviera Nayarit. We expect 2021 sales and travelers to Mexico to exceed fiscal year 2019, which was a record year for the company. We continue to expand hotel product and destinations in Mexico, recently adding Isla Mujeres and Merida plus more than 20 new resorts in Cancun/Riviera Maya and Riviera Nayarit,” said Jack E. Richards, president and CEO of Pleasant Holidays.

Classic Vacations has seen a huge demand for destination weddings in Mexico, specifically the Riviera Maya, reports Dave Ferran, vice president of sales for the tour operator, which was recently sold by the Expedia Group to The Najafi Companies. “Luxury FIT’s are back. Demand is strong from the top down,” says Ferran. “Mexico remains a safe place to visit; all things considered.”

Ferran, who just visited Cabo to experience the airport arrival experience and passport controls, as well as several of Classic’s best five-star properties, believes that the health and safety protocols are strong in Mexico and that the world-class service offered at the properties continues.

Melissa Krueger, vice president of groups for Classic, recently visited Secrets Maroma and Grand Velas in the Riviera Maya. She noted that travel within the airport and on properties felt extremely safe as it related to COVID protocols in particular. At the same time, she said, it did not feel as restrictive as it does here [in the U.S.].

“You felt you were on vacation —and a much needed one from the local restrictions. Temperature checks were taken each time you sat at a restaurant. And with the hotels not selling 100 percent of their space, it made it really nice to be able to enjoy more of the property – there were no waits for dinners, pool chairs, and so on.

“It was wonderful to be traveling and back amongst the Mexican hospitality,” said Krueger.

For its part, the ID Travel Group is offering a 15 percent commission across its villa inventory, and that includes Nizuc, Azul Villa Esmeralda, Banyan Tree Mayakoba, Chable Maroma, Rosewood Mayakoba, Secrets Maroma and Viceroy Riviera Maya.

“This past year has been tough on everyone with financial struggles and we wanted to do something special to support our travel advisor clientele by offering additional commission on villa bookings,” said Laurie Palumbo, COO of ID Travel Group.

Palumbo noted that now more than ever, groups of friends and multi-generational families are looking to get away together to make up for lost time and reunite, and, as a result, the company is seeing high demand for large villa accommodations.

“Villas are the perfect option for group getaways offering privacy and seclusion, unique dining experiences, personal pools, in-villa spa treatments, endless water activities, excursions and more,” says Palumbo, noting that ID’s villa portfolio provides clients with a home-away-from home experience, with luxury hotel amenities included.

Related Stories

Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun to Debut Outside Hotel Zone This Year

Phish to Host Fifth Concert Vacation at Moon Palace Cancún

Hotel Xcaret Arte to Open in Riviera Maya on July 1, 2021

Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Riviera Maya to Open in June