Planet Hollywood Beach Resort Cancun to Debut January 2021

Planet Hollywood Hotels and Resorts announced last week that the Planet Hollywood Beach Resort Cancun will open its doors on January 29, 2021, in the exclusive resort enclave of Costa Mujeres, located just north of Cancun’s Hotel Zone.

As the all-inclusive Planet Hollywood Beach Resort Cancun nears completion and prepares to roll out the red carpet for its debut, guests can look forward to "Vacationing Like a Star," in one of Mexico’s newest beachfront locales, as well as experiencing the facilities included witin their stay—including 13 dining options, 11 bars and café, four pools, a lazy river and Jurassic Splash Park. Additional amenities include Planet Play, PH Spa, PUMPED Fitness Center, Star Kids Club and more.

Planet Hollywood will have entertainment-themed experiences and authentic Hollywood memorabilia from 40 cult classics, as well as a list of activities for travelers of all ages. A range of PH Experiences will allow for guests to discover Costa Mujeres. Tip: For those looking for the full "A-list" treatment, the Star Class upgrade provides members with a personal agent to maximize their experience, including access to the exclusive STAR Class Lounge, a rider to customize their in-room minibar, a pillow menu and more.

DAILY NEWS & DEALS NEWSLETTER Like this story? Subscribe to Daily News & Deals! Featuring breaking news on the latest product launches, deals, sales promotions, and executive appointments. Be sure to sign-up for this free industry daily newsletter. Subscribe Now

Good to know: Planet Hollywood Adult Scene Cancun, the brand’s first-ever adults-only "resort-within-a-resort" concept, is also set to debut at this time allowing guests (18 years and older) to enjoy exclusive pool and beach areas, specialty restaurants and preferred accommodations, in addition to full access to the amenities and facilities at the wider Planet Hollywood resort.

Planet Hollywood Resorts also offer the "Plugged In" program, enabling a keyless and cashless environment for guests, unlimited Wi-Fi and a PHTV channel to stay informed.

Visit www.planethollywoodhotels.com.

Related Stories

New to Mexico: Aloft Tulum to Open in February 2021

All-Inclusive Updates in the Caribbean, Mexico and Beyond

Paradero Todos Santos Hotel Opens in Baja California Jan. 2021

Iberostar to Offer COVID Assistance Services for Guests