Marriott International Announces COVID-19 Testing Availability for Groups

As part of ongoing steps to help instill confidence for meeting professionals and attendees, Marriott International will be offering COVID-19 testing, which meeting professionals may select for group meetings at certain Marriott-branded hotels in the United States, beginning in January 2021. The optional health protocols build upon initiatives already in place as part of the recent launch of Connect with Confidence.

The optional health protocols for meeting professionals to consider include:

Self-administered COVID-19 tests taken by the guest prior to travel

COVID-19 testing administered by a third-party testing provider on site at the hotel

Daily and/or pre-arrival health screening questions via a dedicated mobile application

Daily temperature checks to enter the event area

Meeting professionals may select optional health protocols for meetings and events at Gaylord Hotels and Resorts in Florida, Tennessee, Texas and Colorado as soon as January 2021. In the weeks that follow, the health protocols are expected to be available for selection at certain other Marriott-branded hotels throughout the U.S.

Marriott introduced its Global Cleanliness Council and “Commitment to Clean” earlier this year. The new health options will supplement existing protocols already in place, including guest and associate face covering requirements, social distancing policies, reduced seating capacity for meetings, frequent cleaning of high-touch areas, hand sanitizing stations throughout the hotel, mobile technology and hybrid meeting options.

In August, Marriott announced digital content and best practices to help meeting professionals execute future events. In November, the first in a global series of hybrid virtual and in-person events was held in Virginia, demonstrating how to Connect with Confidence. The event showcased Marriott’s reimagined processes and meetings spaces, while reinforcing the company’s commitment to help meeting professionals in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Visit www.marriottbonvoyevents.com.

