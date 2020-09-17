Marriott Bonvoy Starts Partnership With National Park Foundation

As a result of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, more Americans are seeking spending time in the great outdoors. On Thursday, Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International’s travel program, announced a marketing partnership with the National Park Foundation (NPF), the official nonprofit partner of the National Park Service. The introduction of a dedicated travel planning website makes it simple for members to take advantage of discounted rates for stays at Marriott’s 406 properties located near national parks, as well as the option to redeem points for America the Beautiful, the National Parks’ and Federal Recreational Lands’ annual passes and to donate points to the NPF. The website will also provide travel tips and inspiration from Marriott Bonvoy Traveler, offering trip planning guides from local experts.

Drive-to vacations and getaways serve as a popular option for Americans looking to embark on local adventures. According to the National Park Foundation, most Americans live within 100 miles of a national park. With 419 national park sites in the United States—and at least one national park in every state—Marriott Bonvoy members can plan a national park road trip earning points for stays at Marriott properties throughout their journey toward free nights for future trips and qualifying nights toward elite status.

America’s national parks offer a myriad of opportunities for enjoyment for everyone from first-time visitors to experienced park enthusiasts. For the best experience possible, travelers should #RecreateResponsibly and plan ahead by visiting the National Park Service website.

For travelers who are not members of Marriott Bonvoy but want to take advantage of the discounted member rates, Marriott Bonvoy is free to join. Members earn points when staying at any of the more than 7,400 participating hotels globally. They can redeem points toward free nights at Marriott International brands, ranging from The Ritz-Carlton, The St. Regis, W Hotels, Marriott Hotels and Westin to Aloft, AC Hotels by Marriott, Courtyard and Residence Inn. In addition, members residing in the U.S. can accelerate the number of points they can earn and enjoy other benefits with co-branded credit cards from JPMorgan Chase and American Express. Members also achieve higher levels of elite status and benefits the more nights they stay at participating hotels.

Visit www.marriott.com/national-parks.

Related Stories

Allianz Shares Health and Safety Tips for Late Summer Travel

U.S. Travel Industry Collaborates on "Let's Go There" Campaign

“Vintage”-Themed Utah Campsite, Yonder, to Open September 1

Marriott Updates Cancellation Policy, Bonvoy Status Expiration