“Vintage”-Themed Utah Campsite, Yonder, to Open September 1

Yonder, a “reimagined outdoor lodging and camping experience” in southern Utah, is opening late summer 2020 with 10 custom Airstreams, 22 modern cabins and 67 RV camping sites. Located along Highway 12 and on the grounds of an old drive-in movie theater, Yonder provides easy access to Capitol Reef National Park, Bryce Canyon National Park, Escalante Petrified Forest State Park and Rainbow and Zebra slot canyons. The property has 2,000 square feet of communal space and an Anacapa Architects-designed clubhouse and bathhouse, plus a general store, “drive-in” movie theater, resort pool, spa-quality hot tub and bonfire pits. Yonder is a roughly five-hour drive from Salt Lake City and Las Vegas and a seven-and-a-half-hour drive from Phoenix.

Yonder’s interior spaces, designed by San Francisco-based hospitality design studio, ROY, are derived from “a feeling of nostalgia” and conceptualized with the modern traveler in mind. The 22 cabins have subtle leather details, birch walls and linen curtains. Steeped in a mid-century aesthetic, the 10 Airstream trailers have been transformed into inspired living quarters with vintage furnishings. Spa-like outdoor bathhouses include copper elements and a combination of terracotta and travertine. The accommodations provide unobstructed, 360-degree views of the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument.

Experiences on-site include drive-in movies watched from the comfort of a restored classic car, dinner cooked over an open fire with a Yonder-crafted BBQ kit, and complimentary s’mores roasted over nightly bonfires. The centralized clubhouse offers a collection of vinyl records, books and board games, while the general store is stocked with provisions and sundries. Within the region, visitors can enjoy hiking, biking, kayaking, fishing and more.

Beginning August 15, Yonder will be accepting reservations for stays from September 1 onward. To make a reservation, visit www.stayyonder.com or call 435-754-5753.

Related Stories

Escape Adventures Debuts Cycle Tour of Yellowstone, Grand Teton

Xanterra Travel Collection Shares Reopening Plans in Yellowstone

AdventureWomen Debuts New 2020-21 U.S. Outdoor Adventure Tours

Perillo’s Learning Journeys Debuts 2020-21 N. America Portfolio