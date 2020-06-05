Escape Adventures Debuts Cycle Tour of Yellowstone, Grand Teton

Escape Adventures has announced a six-day camping and cycling trip in Grand Teton National Park and Yellowstone National Park. This tour is designed for travelers of all fitness levels and appropriate for families with older children. Guests will witness peaks, canyons, glacial lakes, wildlife, and American West icons like Old Faithful. Daily cycling routes range in length from 14 to 59 miles (e-bikes are available upon request).

Highlights of the tour include:

Riding Geneva Pass , Salt Pass and Teton Pass

, and Visiting Intermittent Spring , the largest rhythmic spring in the world

, the largest rhythmic spring in the world Cycling through Star Valley and Snake River Gorge

and Spotting grizzly bear, bald eagles, elk, bighorn sheep, bison and more

Viewing Isa Lake at 8,262 feet

at 8,262 feet Hiking from Artist Point down to the Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone River

down to the of the Yellowstone River Riding from Teton Village to the Old West town of Wilson, WY

Specialized bicycles are provided and equipped with carbon fiber frames and disc brakes designed for a smooth, comfortable ride. For those who may not be as fit or need a little help up the hills, electric pedal assist bikes are available. All road bike trips include a Garmin GPS device to help navigate through each day safely and smoothly.

Escape Adventures utilizes high-quality camping gear, including a tent, sleeping pad, raised cot, sleeping bag, sleeping bag liner, full size pillow, and ground tarp. Trip Leaders will ensure equipment is set up properly each night. Most campgrounds feature indoor facilities and showers.

Included are three meals a day, consisting entirely of freshly prepared foods like organic fruits and vegetables. Escape Adventures also offers energy snacks aboard its support vehicles and can accommodate vegans or vegetarians.

Tours are being offered June through September 2020 and start at $1,695 per person. For more information visit, https://escapeadventures.com.

