Universal Orlando Resort to Reopen Select Hotels on June 2

Beginning June 2, 2020, select Universal Orlando Resort hotels will reopen to guests. The reopening of the hotels will be carefully managed and phased and includes a range of new and enhanced health, safety and hygiene procedures.

The phased reopening of the hotels will include Hard Rock Hotel at Universal Orlando, Loews Royal Pacific Resort, Loews Sapphire Falls Resort, Universal’s Cabana Bay Beach Resort, Universal’s Aventura Hotel and Universal’s Endless Summer Resort – Surfside Inn and Suites. Guests staying in these hotels will be able to visit the theme parks on June 3 and 4, prior to the public reopening on June 5. Plans for Loews Portofino Bay Hotel and Universal’s Endless Summer Resort – Dockside Inn and Suites will be announced at a later time. Guests who have booked reservations at these two hotels through Universal Orlando or Universal Parks & Resorts Vacations will be contacted to modify their reservation if it has been affected.

Universal Orlando’s resort hotels, co-owned and operated by Loews Hotels & Co, have enhanced their standards and protocols throughout their operations. These enhancements currently include:

DAILY NEWS & DEALS NEWSLETTER Like this story? Subscribe to Daily News & Deals! Featuring breaking news on the latest product launches, deals, sales promotions, and executive appointments. Be sure to sign-up for this free industry daily newsletter. Subscribe Now

Guests, team members and vendors are required to wear face coverings in public areas

Team members and vendors will be required to have temperature checks upon arrival; those with temperatures of 100.4 degrees or greater will not be allowed to work

Guests will be asked to self-screen for COVID-19 symptoms and comply with quarantine orders prior to arrival

symptoms and comply with quarantine orders prior to arrival Guest will have temperature checks upon arrival and anyone with a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher will require medical clearance in order to enter the hotel

Hand sanitizer stations in public areas and elevator landings

Enhanced cleaning of guest rooms, meeting rooms and public areas with an EPA -approved cleaner and disinfectant

-approved cleaner and disinfectant Frequent cleaning of high-touch areas such as telephones, remote controls, door handles, light switches, elevators, and tabletops, among others

Food and beverage outlet capacities limited based on latest recommendations and guidelines

Social distancing signs and reminders of social distancing requirements in high-traffic areas

Several contactless experiences for guests, including hotel texting-services, express checkout and contactless room deliveries

In addition, Universal CityWalk is now open with select venues and with new health, safety and hygiene procedures in place. Universal Orlando’s three theme parks—Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure and Universal’s Volcano Bay—will reopen to the public beginning June 5.

Visit www.universaltravelagents.com.

Related Stories

Walt Disney World Plans Phased Reopening, Starting July 11

Wynn Las Vegas to Fully Reopen on June 4

MGM Resorts Sets Opening Dates for Three Las Vegas Properties

Club Med Launches “Safe Together,” Pegs Florida Resort Reopening