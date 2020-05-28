Wynn Las Vegas to Fully Reopen on June 4

Wynn Las Vegas has announced a reopening date of June 4, under Phase Two of the Nevada United: Roadmap to Recovery plan from Governor Steve Sisolak. Wynn Las Vegas says it plans to open every amenity and outlet available. Both hotel towers and the casino as well as all restaurants will reopen on June 4, followed by the resort's newest restaurant, Elio, later in the month.
Guests can expect the following to be open:
- Both Wynn and Encore hotel towers
- Two 24-hour casinos with a variety of table games and slots, as well as the Race & Sports Book
- The resort's full portfolio of fine-dining restaurants, lounges and casual eateries, several with outdoor seating
- Resort pools with private cabanas
- Wynn's 18-hole championship golf course
- Nightly entertainment at the Lake of Dreams
- Three retail esplanades
- Full-service beauty salons, barber shop, spa treatments and fitness centers
In addition, several new measures in social distancing, touchless technologies and cleaning protocols have been incorporated throughout the resort in a clear and transparent effort to protect the wellbeing of all guests. Most notable among the enhancements are:
- Non-invasive thermal temperature checks and face coverings provided at all entrances
- Automatic hand sanitizer stations, UV Technology and electrostatic sprayers will be utilized throughout the resort
- Sealed guestrooms after meticulous sanitization by Wynn's professional housekeeping staff
- Amenity kits, including sanitizing wipes, hand sanitizer and face coverings, in each guestroom
- Dedicated team of cleaning professionals sanitizing public guest areas 24 hours a day
Wynn employees are required to wear face coverings at all times and have all been tested for COVID-19 before returning to work.
The Wynn Resorts Health & Safety Plan was created in consultation with leading public health medical professionals from Georgetown and Johns Hopkins universities in addition to recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Southern Nevada Health District and the Gaming Control Board. The full plan can be viewed on www.wynnlasvegas.com.
