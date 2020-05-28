MGM Resorts Sets Opening Dates for Three Las Vegas Properties

MGM Resorts International announced its plans to reopen the Bellagio, New York-New York, MGM Grand Las Vegas and The Signature on June 4, following the closure earlier this year of all of its U.S. properties amidst the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis. At opening, amenities at all properties will be limited. As demand for the destination builds, additional venues within these resorts will open and other MGM Resorts properties on The Strip will reopen.

MGM Resorts recently released its comprehensive “Seven-Point Safety Plan,” a set of protocols and procedures designed in conjunction with medical and scientific experts to mitigate the spread of the virus, protect customers and employees and rapidly respond to potential new cases. Key initiatives include:

Employee screening, temperature checks and COVID-19-specific training

COVID-19 testing offered for employees as they return to work in partnership with the local medical community

Employees will be required to wear masks; guests are strongly encouraged to wear masks and, in some settings where physical distancing is more difficult and/or barriers do not exist, will be required to do so (examples of where masks will be required include salons, certain table games where physical barriers are not in place and elevators, if riding with guests outside of their travel group; masks will be provided, free of charge)

A physical distancing policy will be implemented, with floor guides serving as reminders

For areas where physical distancing presents challenges, plexiglass barriers will be installed or other measures will be used to reduce risks

Standalone handwashing stations designed by MGM Resorts will be located on casino floors

Contactless check-in through the MGM Resorts App will allow guests to minimize interactions

In addition to increased and enhanced routine cleaning of guestrooms and public spaces based on CDC guidance, electrostatic sprayers will be utilized in many large public spaces, so that disinfectant is applied efficiently

Digital menus will be available to view on personal mobile devices via QR codes in the company's food and beverage outlets

To minimize groups congregating while they wait, restaurant guests will receive text message notification when their tables are ready

MGM has compiled its own internal team and processes to respond if a guest or employee tests positive for COVID-19. Should a guest tests positive after visiting one of its properties, MGM asks that the guest alert them through a special email address ([email protected]). MGM Resorts International will immediately report any positive test results to the local health department and assist with contact tracing to support the health department investigators.

A glimpse at what guests can expect:

Bellagio

Bellagio's Conservatory will open with a new Japanese Spring Garden display called “Japan Journey: Magic of Kansai.” The resort's fountains will once again come to life. Food and beverage amenities will include a variety of lounges, such as Petrossian Bar, as well as casual and fine-dining restaurants like Prime and Lago. The Mayfair Supper Club, which opened only a few months ago, will also reopen its doors. The pool will open with a selection of cabanas available. The salon and fitness center also will be available.

New York-New York

In addition to a variety of bars and dining offerings, including Tom's Urban, New York-New York guests can enjoy the Big Apple Roller Coaster and Big Apple Arcade, as well as Hershey's Chocolate World. The pool will also open with a selection of cabanas available. The property's fitness center will be available to hotel guests. Many of the venues at the adjacent park are slated to open, as well.

MGM Grand and The Signature

MGM Grand will open a number of bars and lounges, as well as casual and fine-dining venuesk including Craftsteak and Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill. A selection of cabanas will be available alongside a portion of the resort's pool environment. The salon and fitness center will be available to hotel guests. The Signature at MGM Grand also will open with a variety of its amenities available.

Days and hours of operation at all venues will vary. For a full list of offerings, visit mgmresorts.com.

