Walt Disney World Plans Phased Reopening, Starting July 11

On the heels of the recent reopenings of Shanghai Disney Resort and Disney Springs at Walt Disney World Resort, Disney Parks has submitted a proposal to the Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force in Florida describing its approach for a phased reopening of Walt Disney World Resort theme parks, planned to begin on July 11.

Pending approval, the Walt Disney World Resort proposal plans for Magic Kingdom Park and Disney’s Animal Kingdom to begin a phased reopening to the general public on July 11, followed by EPCOT and Disney’s Hollywood Studios on July 15.

What guests can expect: During the phases reopening, there will be limits on attendance and controlled guest density that aligns with guidance on physical distancing. This means certain experiences that draw large group gatherings—such as parades and nighttime spectaculars—will return at a later date. In addition, “high-touch” experiences, such as makeover opportunities, playgrounds and character meet-and-greets, will remain temporarily unavailable, but characters will still be found throughout the parks.

Disney Parks will manage attendance through a new reservation system that will require all guests to obtain a reservation for park entry in advance. At this time, Disney Parks is temporarily pausing new ticket sales and Disney Resort hotel reservations, so it can focus on guests with existing tickets and reservations. Note: Disney Vacation Club members can still make new reservations. Existing ticket holders and Annual Passholders will be able to make reservation requests in phases before new tickets are sold; Disney Parks will be reaching out to these guests soon to provide additional details.

Additionally, Disney Vacation Club resorts at Walt Disney World will reopen to members and guests and Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground will begin to reopen on June 22. Disney Vacation Club resorts in Vero Beach, FL, and Hilton Head, SC, will also open to members and guests starting on June 15. Plans to support required physical distancing and enhanced cleaning measures, along with a number of other safety and cleanliness protocols, will be implemented as part of this planned phased reopening.

On Tuesday, the World of Disney retail shop reopened at the Disney Springs complex at Walt Disney World. In the coming weeks, additional Disney stores will begin a phased reopening of operations globally, beginning with a select number of stores in the United States, as well as Europe and Japan.

Good to know: Cast members as well as guests three years of age and older will be required to wear appropriate face coverings in theme parks and common areas of resort hotels. All guests will also undergo temperature screenings prior to entering a theme park (as will cast members). Cashless transactions are recommended, and cleaning and disinfection procedures will be increased in high-traffic areas.

Additional information on enhanced health and safety measures and operational changes for reopening locations will be shared soon. These policies, Disney Parks says, are under continuous review and are subject to change as it monitors conditions and receives guidance from health and government authorities.

Visit disneyworld.disney.go.com.

