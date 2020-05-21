Island Destination Debuts New Private Summer Camp Experiences

As part of the rollout of Island Destinations’ new U.S. domestic portfolio, it announced it has launched a private destination family summer experience. As part of the portfolio, a customized program will be designed with the option of an experienced camp director to personalize a daily summer camp program with a private camp counselor, in a host of select local resorts throughout the U.S., Mexico and the Caribbean. In addition to daily kids’ activities, adults will be set up with an office to continue working remotely. This program can be private labeled for your clients whose kids’ camp was canceled this summer.

A preview of participating properties includes: Chatham Bars Inn, Foxfire Mountain House, Lake Kora, The Lodge & Spa at Bush Creek Ranch, Amangiri, The Resort at Paws Up, Watch Hill Inn, Mustang Monument, Beach Enclave, Casa de Campo Resort & Villas, NIZUC Resort & Spa, One&Only Palmilla, Rosewood Mayakoba and Rosewood San Miguel de Allende. More properties are expected to join, Island Destination says.

Here is a teaser video that Island Destinations can customize for advisors to use across their platforms:

In addition to the family activity component, this curated collection focuses on socially distanced, luxurious accommodations, with private meals, private activities and dedicated private counselors—should they choose.

If you are interested in being one of the first to preview this opportunity launching next week, contact your ID destination specialist at 1-800-942-5499 or [email protected]

Visit www.islanddestinations.com.

This article originally appeared on www.luxurytraveladvisor.com.

