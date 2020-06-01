Xanterra Travel Collection Shares Reopening Plans in Yellowstone

Xanterra Travel Collection announced that operations in Yellowstone National Park, including lodges, campgrounds, dining and tours will begin a phased reopening on a limited basis starting Monday.

The decision to reopen, Xanterra says, was made after closely monitoring the guidance and recommendations of public health agencies such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and World Health Organization, as well as federal, state and local governments. The National Park Service began the first phase of reopening Yellowstone National Park on May 18, opening the South and East entrances in the state of Wyoming. On May 28, it was announced that the remaining three entrances (North, Northeast, and West) will open on June 1.

The current schedule for Xanterra operations in Yellowstone National Park has cabins with private baths, campgrounds, take-out food service, gift shops and select tours and activities available as part of a phased approach to opening beginning on June 8. Opening and closing dates are subject to change based on future conditions and public health guidance, as well as the ability to maintain a safe environment for visitors, employees and NPS staff.

Here is the current schedule for accommodations:

Old Faithful Lodge (June 8 – October 4)

(June 8 – October 4) Old Faithful Snow Lodge (June 8 – October 25)

(June 8 – October 25) Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel (June 1 – November 1)

(June 1 – November 1) Lake Yellowstone Hotel (June 17 – October 4)

(June 17 – October 4) Lake Lodge (June 17 – September 2)

(June 17 – September 2) Canyon Lodge (June 19 – October 12)

Visitors should come prepared and follow all CDC and local health guidance including practicing good hygiene and social distancing, wearing facial coverings in public spaces, and staying home and not visiting the park while sick.

For the full list of open Xanterra operations in Yellowstone National Park, visit www.yellowstonenationalparklodges.com.

