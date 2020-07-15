AdventureWomen Debuts New 2020-21 U.S. Outdoor Adventure Tours

AdventureWomen, a specialist in women's adventure travel tours since 1982, has created several new U.S. domestic trip itineraries for summer 2020 and beyond. Designed for female American travelers seeking new ways to explore closer to home, these active tours offer "natural social distancing" and only short flights or road trips.

In addition to its (nearly sold out) Salmon River trip in Idaho, departing August 23, 2020, AdventureWomen has new 2020 options including exploration of Utah's desert landscapes and national parks on September 24, 2020 and wildlife viewing/eco-adventures in Yellowstone National Park on September 12, 2020.

In Yellowstone, guests will travel during the start of fall foliage season, and enjoy horseback riding, fly fishing and hiking to the world's tallest active geyser. September is also mating season at Yellowstone, so the timing provides excellent opportunities for wildlife viewing, including the potential for spotting elk and bison.

For 2021, AdventureWomen plans a mix of new and popular adventure trips including downhill skiing in Montana, a mother-daughter whitewater rafting trip to Oregon, and dog sledding through the winter wonderland of Yellowstone.

Good news for solo travelers? AdventureWomen isn't charging a single supplement, so solo female travelers can explore without paying an extra fee.

Offering active adventure tours to 20 countries across the globe annually, AdventureWomen is owned by Judi Wineland, president of Wineland-Thomson Adventures Inc., and her daughters Erica Landerson and Nicole Wineland-Thomson.

For more information, visit www.adventurewomen.com

