Insight Vacations Unveils New Domestic Escapes

“Now is an opportune time for travelers to visit places in the U.S.A. that they’ve always wanted to discover,” Insight Vacations said in a press release announcing three new seven-day domestic itineraries called "Escapes." These shorter, close-to-home trips, specifically designed for Americans, allow travelers to get back adventuring without having to travel internationally.

Note: The Travel Corporation recently implemented new wellbeing protocols and hygiene standards, which includes smaller groups of no more than 22 guests, allowing for more personal space. Insight Vacations is also investing in a newly conceived dedicated "Wellbeing Director," as reported by our sister publication, Luxury Travel Advisor, on every trip with more than 20 guests. The "Wellbeing Director" will monitor all hygiene protocol and physical distancing measures, monitor daily coach sanitization, perform supplier quality checks ensuring all partners meet expected hygiene standards and local regulations, ensure luggage handles are sanitized during loading and unloading of luggage, keep guests up-to-date on local regulations and ensure compliance and be available 24/7 for any questions or concerns around hygiene and wellbeing.

Here are the new Escape Journeys that travelers can experience in the U.S. later this year or next:

Spectacular Southwest Escape

Guests will experience the flavors of the Southwest during an interactive cooking class at the Classic Cooking Academy in Scottsdale. As an Insight Choice, guests can take an off-road Jeep ride through Sedona's backcountry or they can take a trolley tour visiting some of the city's most famous landmarks, including the iconic Chapel of the Holy Cross Country. Along the way, they’ll have the chance to visit the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Taliesin West for a private guided tour. While in Arizona, guests will board the historic Grand Canyon Railway and enjoy a leisurely journey to the South Rim of the canyon and, later, join a private sunset tour to experience some of the canyon's most scenic sunset views. They’ll also get a chance to visit the Montezuma Castle National Monument to learn about the Sinagua culture.

Tropical Hawaiian Paradise Escape

In Maui, guests will embark on an Insight Experience where a local expert provides a presentation of the ecology of the islands and how different species have evolved. Guests will also enjoy a farm-and-sea-to-table lunch at Pacific’o in Lahaina served on the beach and, later, explore the town of Makawao. There will also time to join the evening program at “the World’s Best Hotel for Stargazing,” where the skies are clearly mapped out for guests to view. In Oahu, they’ll join a local expert around the important landmarks of the Historic District in downtown Honolulu and go on a scenic drive to take in the rugged eastern coastline, with views of beaches such as Hanauma Bay.

Cajun Country Escape

Starting in New Orleans, an immersive eco-excursion shows guests the land, people and culture that thrive on the Mississippi, where they’ll meet a local oysterman and sample some fresh seafood at the fishing village. They’ll also discover the main landmarks, history and hidden treasures of this city—from the tree-lined streets and plantation-style mansions of the Garden District to the vibrant and musical Tremé neighborhood. For a tasty Insight Culinary Experience in Lafayette, guests will join a local expert for boating at a crawfish farm and enjoy a traditional Cajun boil for lunch. Later, they’ll take a visit to Martin Accordions and enjoy a private performance of Cajun and zydeco music. Along the way, they’ll visit Louisiana’s Old State Capitol in Baton Rouge and Jefferson Island for a glimpse into the life of 19th-century American actor, Joseph Jefferson.

Insight is additionally offering a $99 deposit per person for new bookings made between June 15, 2020 and September 15, 2020. This offer is a temporary reduction from the standard deposit of $200 and is applicable for travel from September 1, 2020 through October 31, 2021. The deposit holds a flexibility promise, which means guests are free to change their travel plans up to 30 days before the departure of their journey. Guests who have traveled with Insight Vacations and TTC’s sister brands can benefit from a further 5 percent savings.

