The Travel Corporation Unveils Enhanced Protocols for Guided Vacations

The Travel Corporation (TTC) and its numerous guided vacations brands (Trafalgar, Luxury Gold, Insight Vacations, Contiki and Costsaver) have announced their newly enhanced COVID-19-related protocols and hygiene standards for when domestic and international travel resumes.

Here’s what travelers can expect:

TTC’s travel directors and trip managers will monitor the hygiene etiquette of guests during their trips, reacting and advising as needed to ensure high standards are maintained. There will also be new preventative measures in place to try and ensure guests’ wellbeing and in the event that any unexpected issues arise on trip, trip directors and trip managers will activate additional protocols.

TTC’s coaches will be sanitized before the start of each trip. Drivers will now be trained with the latest hygiene protocols and will clean and disinfect all surfaces, including handrails, door handles, tables, seats, air-conditioning filters and overhead lockers on a daily basis. Hand sanitizer will be freely available on board for the guests to use throughout the day and it will be encouraged for clients to bring their own washable face mask and gloves. In addition, should an unexpected situation arise, additional face masks, rubber gloves, antiviral sprays and wipes will be available for guests on all trips.

As for its partners, TTC says it will try hard to only work with establishments that it is confident will consistently adhere to TTC’s standards.

Group sizes will also change, based on government distancing requirements. The brands have also worked to ensure travelers on a trip are divided into smaller groups at each stop, to ensure the required physical distancing is ensured. All experiences, hotels and restaurants visited on the trip will have been vetted to ensure they adhere to physical distancing and hygiene guidelines required in each jurisdiction.

Good to know: TTC will be hosting advisor training webinars on the future of travel and these new, enhanced protocols to assist agents in preparing for our new world. Travel advisors will receive emails and updates from their sales managers with dates and session times, so they can register for these webinars.

