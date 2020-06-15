Perillo’s Learning Journeys Debuts 2020-21 North America Portfolio

With a new collection of North America programs, Perillo's Learning Journeys and Groups wants to offer families and small groups the opportunity to travel confidently, while discovering destinations and experiences located in their own backyards. From California's wine country to U.S. National Parks and Alaska’s fjords, six new domestic offerings have been created for multigenerational families and small groups of like-minded travelers.

These new programs can be customized to accommodate group preferences and travel style. Each itinerary includes a private driver or, alternatively, guests can choose the private jet option for a more elevated experience.

New Portfolio of U.S. Journeys

Available starting in summer 2020, the portfolio of United States journeys includes:

DAILY NEWS & DEALS NEWSLETTER Like this story? Subscribe to Daily News & Deals! Featuring breaking news on the latest product launches, deals, sales promotions, and executive appointments. Be sure to sign-up for this free industry daily newsletter. Subscribe Now

Wyoming Family – Yellowstone & Grand Teton: Families will enjoy biking through Grand Teton National Park , watching the Old Faithful geyser erupt after a picnic lunch and a whitewater rafting experience down the scenic Snake River Canyon .

Families will enjoy biking through , watching the geyser erupt after a picnic lunch and a whitewater rafting experience down the scenic . Utah Family – Arches and Canyonlands: Rafting the Colorado River , riding a Hummer down the rocks of Moab , and hiking the Grandstaff Canyon are some of the family adventures included in this six-night program.

Rafting the , riding a down the rocks of , and hiking the are some of the family adventures included in this six-night program. Mighty Five National Parks: In red rock heaven, travelers will explore five of Utah’s National Parks, including Canyonlands, Arches, Capitol Reef , Bryce and Zion .

In red rock heaven, travelers will explore five of Utah’s National Parks, including Canyonlands, Arches, , and . Montana – Big Sky, Yellowstone & Paradise Valley: Adventurers will soak in the Chico Hot Springs , ride horses through the Absaroka Mountains , and visit two of the world's largest geysers: Old Faithful and the Upper Geyser Basin .

Adventurers will soak in the , ride horses through the , and visit two of the world's largest geysers: Old Faithful and the . Alaska – Kenai Fjords and Peninsula: This six-night itinerary offers a whale-watching kayak excursion in Resurrection Bay , a cruise around Kenai Fjords National Park with a naturalist guide and a waterfall hike in Granite Creek .

This six-night itinerary offers a whale-watching kayak excursion in , a cruise around with a naturalist guide and a waterfall hike in . California Coast & Wineries: On this six-night journey, guests will hike through giant Redwood trees, enjoy wine tasting in Napa Valley and eat oysters overlooking Tomales Bay.

In addition, the North America portfolio will include two self-guided and self-drive itineraries as follows:

The 14-day Canadian Maritime Discovery road trip through Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island with hiking at national parks, a visit to the "Lobster Capital of the World," and exploring historic fishing villages.

The Adirondack Adventure takes travelers through Saratoga, NY, starting with a food tour of olive oil, cheese and cupcakes, as well as a ghost tour based on the Battles of Saratoga during the American Revolutionary War. Travelers will also venture to Lake Placid to bike old railroad tracks and build sandcastles at Little Wolf Beach. Optional trip extensions to Montreal and Quebec are available.

For more information, visit www.perillogroups.com.

Related Stories

Escape Adventures Debuts Cycle Tour of Yellowstone, Grand Teton

Stats: Half of Travelers Plan to Take Next Vacation in 2020

Xanterra Travel Collection Shares Reopening Plans in Yellowstone

The Travel Corporation Unveils Protocols for Guided Vacations