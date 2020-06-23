Beverly Hills Waldorf Astoria and Hilton Announce Safety Measures

Sister properties Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills and The Beverly Hilton are launching hospital-grade cleaning measures.

In addition to the new Hilton CleanStay with Lysol protection program, Oasis West Realty, parent company of the two properties, has contracted medical and security services company International SOS/Corporate Medical Advisors to develop a bespoke safety plan including advanced technology that will roll out at both Beverly Hills properties.

At the onset of the COVID-19 global pandemic, Beny Alagem, CEO of Oasis West Realty, assembled a small group of leaders from his hotels to curate the best practices and technologies available to set new standards. All cleaning protocols were developed in partnership with these companies’ scientists and the International SOS team to insure proper usage and effective dose.

Xenex UV Robots : Used in more than 500 hospitals, the Xenex LightStrike Robot will be deployed in both hotels. Once a housekeeper completes cleaning, this device, confirmed effective against SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19 ), will be the last visitor in the guestroom. The robots will run for eight to 10 minutes in each guestroom and once complete, housekeeping and the UV handler will seal the room with a Hilton CleanStay with Lysol protection seal. Xenex UV robots also will be used in public restrooms, elevators, kitchens, meeting rooms and to disinfect luggage.

Emist electrostatic sprayers : The Emist disinfectant sprayers will be used in all guestrooms and public areas. These devices apply an electrical charge to the fine mist they spray. These "super-charged" droplets of disinfectant seek out a neutral or oppositely charge surface to attach. The disinfectant clings on the surface, and because of the electrostatic charge, droplets wrap around surfaces providing an even, consistent surface coverage.

Pathosans: The environmentally responsible LEED and Green Seal approved cleaner and disinfectant will be used across the properties to effectively remove and destroy pathogens. The water-based, scentless solution has been proved to reduce the presence of many dangerous pathogens, including coronavirus.

The two hotels also will apply all of Hilton’s CleanStay with Lysol protection protocols incorporating current and future hygiene standards such as: the CleanStay room seal to indicate a guestroom has not been accessed since being cleaned, extra disinfection of high-touch areas in rooms, guest-accessible disinfecting Lysol wipes, enhanced cleaning for fitness centers, reduced paper amenities, contactless check-in and check-out with Digital Key, markers to indicate safe distancing, boosted cleaning frequency of public areas and disinfecting in high-traffic areas.

This article originally appeared on www.hotelmanagement.net.

