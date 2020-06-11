Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, FL, Reopens June 12

Protecting Guests and Employees

Here's a look at some of the Safe+Sound program measures designed to protect guests and employees at the hotel.

Personal Protective Equipment: All guests must wear a mask or a cloth face covering that meets U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines. Face covering can be cloth or other materials including surgical masks or personal protective equipment (PPE) such as an N-95 respirator mask, while in any facility at all times.

Screening and Temperature Checks: Upon entering the property, all resort team members and guests will have their temperature checked with digital thermometers/thermal cameras. Points of entry to the resort will be limited to assure everyone is checked. Those with temperatures above CDC guidelines will not be allowed entry.

Physical Distancing: Resort staff and team members are expected to follow physical distancing guidelines recommended by the CDC. Maximum capacity will be at 50 percent of posted maximum occupancy limits.

Cleaning and Sanitation: Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino has increased the amount of routine cleaning with a focus on high-touch surfaces and common areas. Freestanding, touch-less hand sanitizers will be available at entrances, host stands, bars, ATMs and other spots around the resort.

PPE trash receptacles will be placed throughout the resort. In addition, "clean teams" are available upon request. Guests can look for these employees in bright yellow shirts.

Air Filtration System: All Seminole Gaming properties including the Hollywood, FL, property are equipped with AtmosAir advanced bipolar ionization air purification and disinfecting systems. These are designed to destroy viruses in the air and on hard surfaces. Also, all HVA filters are HEPA-compliant.

Travel Agent stayed at the Guitar Hotel earlier this year and plans a more extensive slide show look at the property later this month. For more information, visit www.seminolehardrockhollywood.com.

