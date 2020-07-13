Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort to Reopen July 29

The Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort will reopen for guests on July 29. Reservations are now available. Walt Disney World began reopening on July 11: Magic Kingdom Park and Disney’s Animal Kingdom theme park are now open; EPCOT and Disney’s Hollywood Studios will reopen on July 15.

In preparation for reopening, the property has implemented “Our Commitment to Clean,” a new set of policies and procedures for cast members and guests to address the challenges presented by the current pandemic environment. The new procedures were developed in conjunction with experts from the fields of medicine and public health and include cleaning protocols throughout each step of the guest’s journey and through every space in the hotel.

The key components of “Our Commitment to Clean” include:

Enhanced Cleaning – cleaning efforts will be increased across all areas of the hotel, with special attention paid to high-traffic spaces and high-touch surfaces

– cleaning efforts will be increased across all areas of the hotel, with special attention paid to high-traffic spaces and high-touch surfaces Physical Distancing – restaurants, meeting spaces and other public areas will have reduced seating capacities; signage and stanchions throughout the property will assist with proper distancing in lines

– restaurants, meeting spaces and other public areas will have reduced seating capacities; signage and stanchions throughout the property will assist with proper distancing in lines Use of Personal Protective Equipment – face coverings will be required for all cast members and required for all guests in public spaces

Guests who have reservations at the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort are now eligible to access Disney Park Pass system to make park reservations. Guests must have valid theme park admission. The Walt Disney World theme parks are reopening in phases from July 11 to July 15.

Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort is located between Epcot and Disney’s Hollywood Studios and nearby Disney’s Animal Kingdom theme park and Magic Kingdom Park. Guests can discover 18 restaurants and lounges, guestrooms with Westin Heavenly Beds and the Mandara Spa. The resort has five pools, two health clubs, nearby golf and complimentary transportation throughout the Walt Disney World Resort.

In addition, Sean Verney was recently appointed general manager of the Dolphin and Swan Resort.

Visit www.swandolphin.com.

