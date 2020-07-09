First Newbuild Alila Resort in U.S. to Open in Early 2021

Hyatt Hotels Corporation announced plans for the first new-build Alila resort in the Americas, located in Encinitas, CA, a beach town in San Diego’s North County Coastal region. Alila Marea Beach Resort Encinitas will add to Hyatt’s Alila brand portfolio, joining Ventana Big Sur, an Alila Resort, as the brand’s second hotel in California and the U.S., along with 14 other luxury properties worldwide. The Alila brand, according to Hyatt, have innovative eco-designs and a strong commitment to sustainable tourism.

Located along coastal bluffs and overlooking Grandview and South Ponto Beaches, Alila Marea Beach Resort Encinitas will have 130 guestrooms, including 16 suites. Expected to open in early 2021, the resort will offer an ocean-view restaurant with a rooftop patio, a pool with a bar and an infinity-edge hot tub, a Spa Alila and wedding and events venues.

Also announced by Hyatt is the appointment of Bob Harter as the new resort’s director of sales and marketing. Harter oversees the resort’s sales and marketing efforts, while developing business strategies designed to successfully open the resort, drive revenue and exceed the resort’s business goals. Harter brings more than 25 years of experience in hospitality management and is a veteran sales and marketing leader in the San Diego’s luxury hotel market, most recently, serving as director of sales and marketing at L’Auberge Del Mar.

Alila Marea Beach Resort Encinitas will offer a signature Spa Alila, as well as the Alila Experience, a series of curated moments that integrate nature, culture and the local community. Other health and wellness-centered activities for guests will include surf and paddleboard lessons, cycling, hiking and beachside yoga.

Additionally, the resort will have a roadside grab-and-go café along Coast Highway 101 to serve guests, as well as the North County Coastal biking, jogging and beachgoing communities. To welcome locals and visitors alike, Alila Marea Beach Resort Encinitas will also offer a bike valet, electric vehicle charging stations and a new, publicly accessible staircase and walking path, which will provide direct access to the beach below the resort.

Visit www.alilahotels.com.

