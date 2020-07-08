Thailand Launches “Buy Now, Stay Later” Promo as Country Reopens

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has announced the launch of “Buy Now, Stay Later: Thailand,” in response to the impact of COVID-19 on the country’s tourism industry. As Thailand’s restrictions on foreign tourists entering without exemptions have been extended until further notice, the promotion offers travelers a way to plan and save money on future trips through the purchase of hotel bonds that increase in value over time. The launch of the campaign follows TAT’s announcement of the country’s multiphase reopening to foreign tourists, slated to potentially begin on August 1, 2020. Thailand’s reopening will tentatively begin in the geographically secluded provinces of Phuket, Krabi and Surat Thani, where health monitoring can be more easily controlled.

Many of the “Buy Now, Stay Later: Thailand” hotels are located in the first provinces slated to reopen. Through the website, travelers can access a list of partner properties and connect with them directly to purchase bonds in $100 increments. Similar to savings bonds, hotel bonds purchased for $100 today can be redeemed for a value of $150 following a 60-plus day maturation period. Partner properties include Anantara Mai Khao Phuket Villas, The Slate Phuket, Santhiya Koh Phangan Resort & Spa and Rocky's Boutique Resort Koh Samui, among others.

The director of TAT, Vachirachai Sirisumpan, said in an announcement, “With the launch of ‘Buy Now, Stay Later: Thailand,’ TAT is broadening the systems of support we have in place for Thailand’s hotels. We hope that this revenue-generating initiative will help to ensure the survival of many of the country’s most beloved tourist destinations. Furthermore, we hope the campaign inspires and empowers foreign visitors to invest in the tourism industry in Thailand.”

“Buy Now, Stay Later: Thailand” is a part of the “Buy Now, Stay Later” program developed by Rachel Harrison of Lion & Lamb Communications. Created in April 2020 as an early response to the impact of COVID-19 on the hotel industry, “Buy, Now, Stay Later” has since expanded to include 500-plus partner properties in countries around the world. Many participating hotels have reported an uptick in bookings as a result of guests connected through the website.

Visit buynowstaylater.com.

