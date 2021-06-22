CHTA and ASTA Join Forces to Boost Member Benefits

The Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA) and the American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA) have teamed up to strengthen the relationship between travel advisors and the region. According to an announcement from the two organizations, the partnership is intended to generate synergies in areas such as advocacy, information exchange and cross-organizational membership.

Vanessa Ledesma, acting CEO and director general of CHTA, sees great value in the networking opportunity, noting that travel advisors represent a valuable untapped channel for growth: “This is an enormously smart partnership, which gives our members direct access to ASTA, the leading trade association for travel advisors, the travel industry and the traveling public.”

She added: “We are seeing an increasing trend in travelers’ booking behavior, in that they are relying on travel advisors more and more to help them make decisions. This trend gives CHTA members further opportunity to connect with more clients.”

Said Christina Salu, membership director of ASTA, to CHTA’s members: “Our job is to help generate new business leads and B2B opportunities—helping to expand your reach and increase tourism to the Caribbean.

“We not only want to help you understand the U.S. travel market, but we also want to help you build brand awareness and strong partnerships with U.S.-based travel agencies that are looking for trusted suppliers, tour operators and DMCs in the Caribbean.”

Ledesma added that “CHTA members will be able to use the ASTA logo, be listed in ASTA’s member directory and their quarterly magazine, Travel Advisor, gain access to ASTA’s global network of travel professionals, and benefit from discounts on products and events as well as the use of industry resources to help save time and money.”

In addition to sharing the benefits of critical member news, contacts and industry updates, the two associations will also collaborate on crafting advocacy strategies critical to the speedy and successful return to pre-pandemic levels of business.

Under the agreement, CHTA members will be offered a 50 percent discount to join ASTA, available through mid-July. Further details can be found at caribbeanhotelandtourism.com.

Related Stories

B.V.I Drops Quarantine, Arrival Test for Vaccinated Travelers

Stats: 44% of Travelers More Likely to Use Advisor After COVID

Aruba Tourism Authority Hires New Southeast Sales Manager

Curaçao Lifts On-Island Restrictions Ahead Summer Travel