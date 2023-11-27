Curaçao Celebrates Record-Breaking Stayover Numbers

Curaçao marked a major milestone in its tourism efforts with the arrival of its 500,000th overnight visitor this month. The Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB) reports that from January 1, 2023 to now, a total of 501,313 stayover visitors have landed in Curaçao. In comparison, Curaçao received a total of 489,558 stayover visitors in 2022.

This is not the first record the island has broken this year, doing so also in its number of stayover visitors from top markets including the United States, Brazil, Canada and Colombia. Combined, the island has now set an overall record by reaching over half a million stayover guests.

To celebrate this milestone, the CTB, in partnership with Curaçao Airport Partners (CAP), presented local treats to passengers arriving at Hato International Airport on November 20. The minister of economic development, Ruisandro Cijntje, was onsite at the airport to greet visitors and share in the excitement.

“Today’s remarkable achievement stands as a testament: When we unite our efforts, we can achieve the extraordinary. Gratitude extends to all stakeholders and the dedicated tourism industry workers for their commitment in making this significant milestone a reality,” said Cijntje at the event.

A variety of factors contributed to the growth and success of the island’s tourism including expanded year-round flights. In the U.S. and Canada this includes new or increased service from a half dozen airlines including JetBlue, Air Canada, Delta, WestJet, United and American—connecting more travelers than ever with Curaçao. Additionally, new and renovated hotel and accommodation options and elevated island experiences are appealing to travelers and supporting demand. At the same time, the CTB is committed to the "Strategic Tourism Destination Development Plan" for responsible and sustainable tourism growth, aiming to enhance the overall experience for both visitors and the local community.

For more information, visit www.curacao.com.

Related Stories

New "Mega-Resort" Could Be Coming to Jamaica

Bermuda Tourism Unveils New Trip-Planning Tool

ABTA Launches Road Shows Across the United States

Grenada Tourism Authority Looks to Promote Sister Isles